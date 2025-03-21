Health ministry to begin search for new CMO

CMO Dr Nick Gent

(CNS): Dr Nick Gent, the current chief medical officer, will be leaving the Cayman Islands at the end of his contract term in September. Officials from the health ministry said that Dr Gent, who has been here since September 2022, has used his extensive knowledge and experience in public health, epidemiology, healthcare policy, human rights, and disaster preparedness and response to provide advice, guidance, support and direction to the ministry and the government broadly.

In a press release announcing his departure, there were no indications why Dr Gent was leaving, but it appears to be his choice rather than the ministry’s decision not to renew his contract, given that there are still six months remaining on his contract.

During his tenure, Dr Gent has navigated critical health challenges, advanced public health initiatives, and worked to strengthen the nation’s healthcare infrastructure, the ministry said. He has also championed an evidence-based, data-driven approach to decision-making.

Premier Julianna O’Connor-Conolly, who has held the health ministry for just a few months following the resignation of Sabrina Turner, expressed appreciation for Dr Gent’s contribution.

“Dr Gent has been an invaluable asset to the Cayman Islands, particularly in guiding our health strategies and enhancing the resilience of our healthcare system. His expertise and commitment to public health have been instrumental in ensuring the well-being of our community. He has been a vocal advocate for the health of the nation, and his leadership, especially in light of ongoing and growing regional and global crises, has been exemplary,” she said.

A press release said that the recruitment process for a new CMO will begin soon to ensure a smooth transition and continuity of leadership. The formal selection process will prioritise securing a candidate with the expertise and vision to continue to build on the positive strides that have been made in strengthening the local healthcare system.

“It has been a privilege to be able to work alongside so many people committed to improving the lives of those who call these islands home,” Dr Gent said in the release. “To serve the people of the Cayman Islands, to learn about their culture, and to have been embraced with such care and kindness has made these some of the most enjoyable years of my life.

“I am grateful to have played a role in helping to advocate for the nation’s health. I hope that the strides which we have made are but the beginning and that Cayman will continue to push for progress and equity in this area.”

Gent spearheaded and supported several key initiatives, including regulations to control and monitor the use of controlled drugs, modernising of pharmacy practices via the new Pharmacy Act, signing Cayman on to the UK National Health Service quota system for rare medical cases that cannot be treated locally, securing COVID booster vaccines, guiding the STEPS 2023 National Health Survey and advocating for affordable and accessible preventative health care.