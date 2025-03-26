Half of insurance sector jobs held by Caymanians

(CNS): The international insurance sector contributes significantly to the Cayman Islands economy, with an annual impact of over $233 million in direct and indirect spending and the employment of 256 people, half of whom are Caymanians, according to a new report from the local industry body. The Insurance Managers Association of Cayman (IMAC) said the sector gave around $18 million to government coffers annually, supports over 40,000 stayover days of tourism and spends about $136 million on fees with other local financial sector service providers.

The report does not indicate the actual profit that local firms in the sector are making or whether that is balanced against the $18 million fees paid to the government and the level of employment. However, according to CIMA’s most recently published figures, the international insurance companies it regulates wrote $41,224,435,382 worth of premiums last year.

IMAC said the figures in the report could underestimate the real economic impact of the broader sector due to data limitations, as the survey did not capture most of the reinsurance firms that operate in the Cayman Islands. The association also noted that the Economics and Statistics Office (ESO) does not provide a direct measurement of the financial services sector’s contribution to GDP. But using data from a range of studies, this report estimates the economic impact of the insurance sector to be almost 5% of GDP.

The estimated annual average salary per person is based on the ESO’s 2018 compensation report and therefore has little relationship to the pay now and the subsequent significant inflation rate over the last seven years. However, IMAC claims that figures provided by a small sample of firms indicate that average salaries are higher than the last ESO report. Although Caymanians hold only 49% of the 256 direct jobs within the sector, another 23% are held by permanent residents and spouses of locals.

FTS, an independent consulting firm, conducted the study based on a survey of IMAC members and interviews with key industry stakeholders. CIRCA, the industry body representing reinsurance firms, provided additional data to ensure a holistic assessment of the sector’s impact.

“This report reinforces the international insurance sector’s role as a driving force behind the Cayman Islands’ economic growth,” said Brittany MacVicar, associate director at Cayman Finance. “From driving economic growth and creating high-value employment opportunities to supporting local businesses, the industry’s impact is both substantial and far-reaching. Its synergy with tourism, government revenues, and community initiatives underscores its importance to the broader financial services ecosystem.”

The study is meant to provide policymakers, industry stakeholders and the public with clear, measurable data on the sector’s contributions. The report also emphasises the industry’s ongoing commitment to education, training and community engagement, including scholarships and workforce development initiatives.

“The international insurance sector is a major pillar of our financial services industry, and its continued growth will be instrumental in shaping Cayman’s economic future,” said CIRCA Chair Gregg Mitchell. “We look forward to further collaboration to ensure that Cayman remains a premier jurisdiction for reinsurance.”