GT grocery shop robbed by machete wielding suspect

(CNS): Police have opened yet another armed robbery investigation after a man wielding a machete burst into a convenience store on Eastern Avenue near the intersection with Godfrey Nixon Way in the early hours of Saturday morning. A masked man entered the store brandishing a machete and demanded cash from the cashier before fleeing on foot with an undisclosed quantity of cash and other items. No one was injured during the incident, which was reported to 911 at around 1:50am on 8 March.

According to the description released by the police, the robber had a brown complexion, slim build, with cornrow braids, and he was wearing light-coloured clothing and a mask.

The robbery is under investigation by George Town CID and anyone with information is asked to contact 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to caymancrimestoppers.com.