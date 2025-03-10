GT grocery shop robbed by machete wielding suspect
(CNS): Police have opened yet another armed robbery investigation after a man wielding a machete burst into a convenience store on Eastern Avenue near the intersection with Godfrey Nixon Way in the early hours of Saturday morning. A masked man entered the store brandishing a machete and demanded cash from the cashier before fleeing on foot with an undisclosed quantity of cash and other items. No one was injured during the incident, which was reported to 911 at around 1:50am on 8 March.
According to the description released by the police, the robber had a brown complexion, slim build, with cornrow braids, and he was wearing light-coloured clothing and a mask.
The robbery is under investigation by George Town CID and anyone with information is asked to contact 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to caymancrimestoppers.com.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
you know, it sure is telling that the stores like kirks and hurleys and even the Camana bay fosters have parking specifically for police cars even though they hardly if ever get robbed… but the same places on eastern avenue that get robbed constantly yet… the police are never in the area
Its almost enough to make you believe the police and government prioritize making those of certain financial means feel safe over others…
Used to be Heaven before the Jamaicans started taking over.
Eventually we will all just become desensitised to these things, the next type of crime on the rise is vehicles being stolen, welcome to Hell.
Correct. Just like fatal traffic accidents. One would think that the speedracing jackasses would slow down and be safer drivers, but it fazes none of them.
The fall of proper culture is depressing.