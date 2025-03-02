Gel blasters mistaken for firearms, reported to cops

Stock image of a gel blaster

(CNS): On Thursday afternoon, a member of the public called 911 to report suspicious activity in the Fairbanks area of George Town. The person had seen two young males with what appeared to be guns in their hands walking around the area. Officer from the RCIPS Firearm Response Unit who were sent to investigate found two boys with gel blasters in the area and established that they were the individuals the 911 call was about.

The RCIPS said the boys and their parents were spoken to but confirmed that the boys had not committed any offences.