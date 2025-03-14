EE would-be MPs fail to call out incumbent minister

East End candidates at the Chamber forum

(CNS): The four candidates challenging incumbent MP Isaac Rankine for his East End seat failed to capitalise on the opportunity to call him out during the first of the Chamber of Commerce’s candidate forums. The candidates all said they planned to solve an array of problems, but Rankine, the current home affairs minister who has been a part of the PACT/UPM administration for the last four years, was not asked why they had not been solved during that time. ***Read more and comment***

*****

See full election coverage in the CNS Election Section.

Catch up with all the latest news and views on the 2025 General Election.