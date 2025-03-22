Drunk drivers arrested as crashes reach another peak

The car skids into view on CCTV before crashing

(CNS): A 21-year-old man was arrested for DUI after a single-vehicle collision on the West Bay Road close to Snooze Lane just before 2:00am this morning. When the police arrived at the scene of the crash, they found a man lying in the road with head injuries. He was taken to hospital, where he was treated before being arrested for driving while drunk. Part of the road was blocked off as the police conducted their investigation into the crash, which was caught on CCTV.

A few hours before, at about 11:30 Friday night, three people were hurt in a head-on collision involving two vehicles at the intersection of Stadium Drive and Birch Tree Hill Road, West Bay. Both vehicles received major damage, and all three people involved were taken to the hospital by ambulance for treatment. The 27-year-old West Bay driver in one of the vehicles was discharged and then arrested on suspicion of DUI.

A second occupant received serious but non-life threatening injuries and remains in hospital. The driver of the other vehicle has been discharged.

These two serious collisions follow another major peak in collisions on local roads, as police recorded 92 crashes in the second week of February. The RCIPS Traffic and Road Policing Management Unit (TRPMU) is investigating both collisions.

Anyone who witnessed these incidents or may have information pertaining to either of them is asked to call 649-6254 or 911.