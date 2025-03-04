Drivers to get preview of EWA for Ag Show Day

(CNS): A piece of the East-West Arterial road between Hirst Road and Agricola Drive will open on Ash Wednesday for one day only to accommodate the expected heavy traffic heading to the annual Agricultural Show in Lower Valley. This new stretch of bypass providing an alternative route to Shamrock Road is not fully complete and remains an active construction zone with temporary road surfaces.

However, drivers will get a preview of the new road, which successive governments believe will reduce the growing traffic congestion into and out of George Town during the morning and evening commute.

This stretch of the road, which goes through already developed areas of Newlands and Lower Valley, was not the subject of an environmental impact assessment, so construction began sometime ago. The long delays to this part of the proposed road have nothing to do with the environmental work that has been required for the rest of the bypass, which will eventually be built out to Frank Sound.

It’s not clear when this part of the road will be open permanently to the public or when it is open, how much of an impact it will have on the commute for people living in the eastern districts. The congestion that residents in the east face on a daily basis relates to the amount of traffic that arrives every morning and evening at the bottleneck of Grand Harbour and the lack of an efficient, reliable and modern public transport system.

But tomorrow drivers will be given a chance to try it out as they head to one of Cayman’s most popular annual events. There is also a park and ride option for visitors to the 56th show. People coming in from the east can park at Bodden Town Primary School and take the free shuttle bus to Stacy Watler Agricultural Pavilion. Those coming in from the west have several parking options: Savannah Playfield, Savannah Adventist Church, the Cayman Islands Baptist Church or Prospect Primary School.

The Cayman Islands Agricultural Society has said that dogs will not be permitted on the grounds to ensure the safety of the other animals on show. “The presence of dogs, even if restrained with a leash, can potentially cause stress and harm to livestock and other attendees. Therefore, the CIAS kindly requests that all attendees refrain from bringing dogs to the event,” officials stated.

This year’s show is focused on the theme “Food Security is Everybody’s Business”. It will feature an array of activities aimed at celebrating local achievements in food security, promoting sustainability, and fostering community and regional engagement.

“After an impressive year showcasing our food security accomplishments, we have high expectations for this year’s Agriculture Show,” said Agriculture Minister Jay Ebanks. “We warmly invite everyone to join us in celebrating and supporting local produce.”



Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children under 11, children under two years old and seniors 65+ are allowed in free. Raffle tickets are $25 and include admission. Tickets can be purchased on

eventpro.ky