DoE promotes need for science in managing environment

Widespread clearing of mangroves is causing environmental concerns

(CNS): The three Cayman Islands have the largest remaining active Nassau grouper spawning aggregation site in the region. They also have an increasing nesting population of wild sea turtles and have brought the iconic blue iguana back from the brink of extinction. All of this and more has been achieved because of science-based decisions.

But even with these successes, the increasing environmental and socio-economic pressures from development, tourism and climate change continue to challenge Cayman’s ecological resources.

In a recent statement, the Department of Environment explained that, in the face of these challenges, continuing to make decisions based on scientific data and evidence will be critically important to protecting Cayman’s environment.

But with the recent failed attempt by the UPM Cabinet to gut the National Conservation Act, followed by the removal of the NCC technical experts and scientists, there are concerns that efforts to protect the environment are under attack because of the pressure from developers and the construction sector.

While the outgoing UPM administration has consistently complained about a need for balance regarding development and conservation, in reality the balance between the two has been skewed for years towards the former.

There are real concerns now that the unchecked development will continue to take priority even though many Caymanians no longer feel any benefit from continued construction that undermines the islands’ dwindling natural resources without advancing their quality of life.

The NCA, steered through parliament in 2013 by Wayne Panton, the environment minister at the time, after years of consultation, was drafted to identify the unique species and habitats of the Cayman Islands. The legislation provides tools and mechanisms to safeguard them, but it was attacked from a strong development lobby almost immediately, which has continued to this day.

Since the Cabinet coup in which Panton was ousted as Premier in 2023, he has repeatedly stated that the undue influence on several members of the PACT coalition government by the development lobby led to the significant disagreements among his colleagues and played a key part in his departure.

The NCA provides for protected areas, conservation plans, environmental impact assessments (EIAs) and mandatory consultations to help ensure transparency around major decisions that adversely affect Cayman’s natural environment and resources.

Reflecting on the importance of science to make those assessments, the DoE experts explained how science tells us that some of our most threatened habitats, such as coral reefs, coastal mangrove wetlands and dry inland forests, sustain an array of species and functions critical to maintaining human wellbeing as well as the islands’ ecological balance.

The department said research led to the creation of our marine parks almost 40 years ago, which have proved to be invaluable in preserving the marine habitat. However, in contrast, when reasearch in the early 1980s showed that allowing seaside development would likely cause beach erosion, that science was ignored in favour of tourism and the economic benefits of coastal development.

This has led to the current situation as coastal erosion impacts much of the sandy coastlines, most starkly on Cayman’s most famous attraction, Seven Mile Beach.

“As recently as last year, a Nor’wester caused extensive damage to coastal properties ranging from Prospect all the way to West Bay… but many of the affected properties were formally advised by DoE’s sustainability experts to observe minimum if not extended setbacks specifically to mitigate coastal inundation from storm surge,” the DoE said, stressing the importance of heeding scientific advise.

The National Conservation Council was formed to carry out the functions of the National Conservation Act, under which the DoE also operates. Of its 13 voting members, eight of whom are appointed by Cabinet, four of those are required to have scientific or relevant technical experience.

“Scientific credentials are particularly important for the council to effectively participate in the preparation of advice and guidance to other government entities,” the DoE said.

The department’s team of marine and terrestrial biologists and environmental scientists are supported by enforcement, engineering and geographical experts who conduct research and assessments. These are provided to the NCC alongside advice or recommendations on how human activities can prosper while minimising impacts on unique native species and habitats.

Under the law, the DoE also provides advice to around 47% of all planning applications to ensure that government agencies and private developers are aware of the specific ways in which the adverse effects of their individual projects might be mitigated.

However, this advice is not legally binding in over 97% of cases and is provided to help, not hinder. On only very rare occasions, the NCC may, based on DoE advice, require an EIA to enhance the science-based advice about how best to lessen impacts to the environment.

“This not only enables data-driven decision-making for large-scale projects such as ports, highways or airports, it gives private developers a one-stop shop for identifying and addressing all of the relevant issues… making development more efficient,” the DoE said.

The department noted that this also provides an opportunity for the public’s concerns to be addressed before irreversible impacts to the environment and communities are permitted.

The principles of sustainability require that environmental, social and economic concerns are given equal weight in all decision-making. The NCA, the NCC and the DoE represent the interests of the environment and provide government entities with sound, data-driven advice to inform their decisions and help achieve the “balance” between development and conservation.

It is not the role of the DoE to stop anything unless someone is breaking the law; they merely advise. The legal requirement for consultation with the NCC, as enshrined in the law, is the only legal avenue to ensure that environmental concerns are given the same level of consideration as economic, human, and social issues when decisions are made.

Neither the DoE nor the NCC are required to “balance” their advice. It is their job to relay the facts, based on research, data, evidence and science, to the decision makers, whether that is Cabinet or the planning and roads authorities, who should then take that advice into account.

“History and science both show us that the decisions made today will determine the environmental, social and economic realities of tomorrow,” the DoE said. “By embracing evidence-based decision-making as an advantage to government, private sector, communities and the various stakeholders and industries relying on the resiliency of our resources, we can more confidently anticipate a transparent and sustainable future while also conserving the unique biodiversity of our islands.”