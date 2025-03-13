DoA on alert as bird flu moves into Caribbean region

(CNS): The Department of Agriculture is actively monitoring the status of avian influenza after the US authorities confirmed the presence of the HPAI virus in a backyard poultry flock in Puerto Rico. This marks the first case in domestic birds in the region during this outbreak, which began in February 2022. Officials from the DoA said they are working closely with commercial importers, farmers and other agencies to implement safeguarding measures against the potential introduction and spread of the disease here.

According to government officials, there are currently no reported cases of avian influenza in the Cayman Islands’ wild or domestic bird populations.

Avian influenza primarily spreads through direct contact between infected animals, most commonly birds. Migratory birds are known carriers of the virus and may contribute to its spread across regions. Local wild birds, including feral chickens, could potentially be exposed. The DoA urges poultry farmers and the general public to remain vigilant and implement strong biosecurity measures to minimise risks.

Although the presence of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) has recently been detected in dairy cattle in the United States, the risk to humans remains low. Transmission to humans is rare and has only been observed in individuals who have had prolonged direct contact with infected animals, typically poultry. At present, there is no evidence of human-to-human transmission.

However, biosecurity measures are vitally important for farmers and bird owners. People raising poultry or who are in direct contact with birds should be aware of the clinical signs of HPAI in poultry. There are no reported cases of avian influenza being transmitted through the consumption of poultry products but as a precaution, the DoA recommends that all poultry meat and eggs be properly handled and cooked to an internal temperature of 165˚F to eliminate any potential viral or bacterial pathogens.

The importation of live poultry, poultry meat or poultry products continues to be closely monitored. At this time, there are no changes to import restrictions related to this recent detection in Puerto Rico. Additionally, the public is reminded that the importation of unpasteurised (raw) milk and milk products into the Cayman Islands remains strictly prohibited due to food safety concerns and the risk of disease transmission.

The DoA said it recognises the community concerns regarding the potential role of feral chickens in disease transmission. While these birds are not currently known to be infected with HPAI, they do have frequent contact with migratory birds, which could increase the risk. The department is working with relevant stakeholders to assess risks and explore appropriate control measures, including humane capture and culling strategies where necessary.

As part of its ongoing readiness initiatives, the DoA is increasing its active and passive disease surveillance programs for avian influenza locally. In collaboration with the Cayman Islands Molecular Biology Lab (CIMBL) at the Health Services Authority, the DoA has the capability to conduct rapid, on-island testing for the virus, ensuring a swift response to any potential cases.

Officials said the public would be informed and that the DoA would provide updates as necessary. The cooperation of the community, including poultry farmers and backyard bird owners, is essential in preventing the introduction and spread of avian influenza in the Cayman Islands. For more information, please contact the Cayman Islands Department of Agriculture at agriculture@gov.ky or 947-3090.

Symptoms of the virus in birds are as follows:

* Sudden and unexplained deaths

* Runny eyes and nasal discharge

* Lethargy and loss of appetite

* Neurological signs (tremors, head twisting, paralysis)

* Discoloured (bluish) combs or wattles

* Reddening or swelling of legs

* Diarrhea and loose, discoloured droppings

To protect local poultry flocks, the DoA strongly advises all poultry owners to:

* Prevent contact between their birds and wild birds (including feral chickens)

* Limit visitors to poultry farms and practice strict hygiene measures

* Disinfect clothing, footwear, and equipment used in bird areas

* Report sick or unusual bird deaths immediately to the DoA at agriculture@gov.ky or 947-3090