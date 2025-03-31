CUC urge equitable rollout of solar for greener economy

CUC generator

(CNS): Caribbean Utilities Company said it welcomed the publication of the Value of Solar Study (VOSS) that was released by OfReg last week. The power company that owns the electrical infrastructure on Grand Cayman and generates more than 90% of the power through diesel said it strongly supports increasing solar deployment in a manner that reduces bills and bolsters energy security for its customers.

CUC said it is “seeking to work with the next Government and OfReg to accelerate and enable the deployment of 129MW of solar energy by 2027, inclusive of rooftop solar”.

CUC had issued a Certificate of Need regarding this but the rollout of solar and other forms of renewable energy have been hampered by disagreements over how best to green the electricity supply.

In the VOSS, the independent authors found that the rate for the provision of solar to CUC via rooftop arrays should be paid at a rate of around 6 cents more than CORE or DER customers currently receive. However, CUC has always argued that it does not choose the rate since this is set by OfReg, and that in order for non-solar customers to get a fair deal as well, the rate has to be balanced.

When asked by CNS for comment in relation to the findings in the study, a CUC spokesperson said that it will be one component of future Feed-in Tariff (FIT) calculations or for alternative programmes that do not utilise a FIT.

“FIT will need to account for customer affordability to ensure fairness between the solar producer and all other consumers in sharing the total values calculated in this report,” the company said. “CUC does not set the rates for renewable energy programmes, and any renewable energy purchased by CUC from a customer or an Independent Power Producer (like the Bodden Town Solar Farm) is purchased at its prescribed rate and passed through to all customers with zero markup.

“Well-designed, low-cost solar power plants offer a compelling solution for the Grand Cayman energy market. Modelling shows that 3 utility-scale solar projects combined with storage could reduce annual fuel costs by $25m, which will directly benefit all consumers,” CUC stated, adding that the study highlights the value of solar energy for the Cayman Islands.

“It is critical that all households benefit from lower-cost solar, and that the transition to a green economy is managed equitably,” the power provider said.

With Cayman facing a very ambitious target for the transition to green energy, there are no indications that the country is anywhere near on track to get to the point of 100% renewables in just twenty years. But it is also aiming to get to at least 70% by 2037, even though the needle on the percent of power that is actually generated in Cayman through green sources of energy has barely moved in the last decade.