Cruise vote illogical without details, CPR founder argues

The debate on cruise berthing facilities at the CEO Conference (L-R) Johann Moxam from CPR, Joseph Gaskins from Disney Cruise Line, Minister Kenneth Bryan and economist Marla Dukharan

(CNS): One of the founders of the non-profit group Cruise Port Referendum Cayman (CPR), which is campaigning for a ‘no’ vote in the upcoming referendum on the development of cruise berthing facilities in the Cayman Islands, said the government’s decision to put the question to voters without giving them any idea of what those facilities would look like, how or where they would be built, how much they would cost or how they would be funded is illogical.

Johann Moxam, the chairman of the Cayman Islands Airports Authority board and one of the founding members of the CPR campaign group, which secured a people’s referendum on the PPM administration’s cruise project proposal, challenged Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan on the issue at a local conference on Friday.

Moxam, Bryan and Joseph Gaskins, the regional public affairs director for Disney Cruise Lines, appeared on a discussion panel led by Marla Dukharan at the Royal Fidelity CEO about the costs and benefits of the cruise industry for Cayman.

Bryan said he was concerned that the cruise sector here is in decline. In addition to the loss of government revenue, he said the lives of the Caymanian people are also being impacted and that without piers, that decline will get worse until the sector disappears.

But with no real cost-benefit analysis on what the decline of the cruise calls really means to Cayman, Moxam challenged the idea that the Cayman Islands Government should put the question to the people when it has no plans to offer and has not even outlined, let alone detailed, what building cruise facilities means.

With cruise revenue only accounting for a small percentage of government earnings and as a sector that employs a high number of permit holders rather than locals, Moxam said the question of how much the CIG is prepared to invest in cruise tourism for what returns must be answered before asking the people to vote on the matter.

“You can’t expect logical human beings to make a decision without any information. That’s illogical,” Moxam said. “Details and information are more important than anything else.” Without the data, no one can realistically expect voters to support cruise infrastructure “when no one understands yet what this looks like”.

Moxam pointed out that the project proposed by the PPM six years ago was conservatively estimated to cost about $250 million. Today, that could be more than $400 million, even $500 million, since no one knows what the government has planned, he said.

The Association for Cruise Tourism (ACT), which is pushing for a ‘yes’ vote, want to accommodate as many new mega-ships as many days a week as possible. However, any project, even one small pier, would be costly. Dukharan, who led the discussion, asked the minister for details on the businesses that have lost out, but the minister simply said that if you go to George Town, you can see all the businesses that have closed.

In reality, much of the loss of business in town over the last few years was caused by the long and painful George Town Revitalization Initiative. In addition, COVID took its toll on the business community in the capital, and a number of businesses have relocated to Camana Bay.

The minister noted some figures published by the ESO that indicate the number of Caymanians who work in hospitality, largely based on who took a government stipend during the pandemic lockdown. However, all of those workers are employed in jobs that cater to both the resident population and overnight guests.

The government has not yet produced any figures on how many Caymanian small business owners and local employees are dependent entirely on cruise tourism or whether a rebalancing of the sector might be more cost-effective than spending hundreds of millions on piers.

All of Cayman’s tourism, including cruise, only makes up a small percentage of government revenue and the country’s GDP. Cayman’s offshore sector is its economic engine, contributing around 60% of government revenue and half of the better-paying jobs without taking any money away from the public purse other than funding required to regulate the sector.

Moxam said that, given the size of cruise tourism’s contribution to the public purse, jobs and GDP, it was mad for the government to be even thinking about spending as much as half a billion dollars on cruise facilities because it would never get a return on its money.

On several occasions, Dukharan stressed the need for data to support the government’s plans for the project and pressed the minister to confirm that the socioeconomic studies would all be done before the government embarked on any project of this magnitude if the answer to the referendum question was ‘yes’.

CPR will be hosting a rally tomorrow evening at the Constitution Hall in George Town, where Dukharan will be reporting on her latest research relating to the cost of cruise tourism versus the benefits. She will be joined by reef expert Dr Tom Goreau, who will be talking about the impact of cruise berthing facilities on the marine habitats around the region.

Meanwhile, the CIG has recently launched an information hub on all three referendum questions. The information on the cruise question includes speeches by the minister and data that shows the decline in cruise arrivals and why the government should build at least one pier.