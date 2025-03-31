Cruise visitor dies after snorkelling in Eden Rock area
(CNS): A 49-year-old cruise passenger who was visiting the Cayman Islands last Thursday died at the Cayman Islands Hospital in George Town that morning after getting into difficulties snorkelling off the coast of South Church Street in the ocean areas around Eden Rock. At around 10:45am on 27 March, the man, who was snorkeling with a friend, was helped back to shore by other members of the public who were also in the water at the time.
Police and other emergency services responded to the location at South Church Street near Memorial Drive, where the man was brought ashore. EMS and paramedics administered CPR before transporting him by ambulance to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead by the attending doctor.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Local News
I think it’s time to post signs on beaches to warn visitors that leading a mostly sedentary lifestyle for 51 weeks out of the year, then trying to snorkel a hundred yards from the shoreline while on vacation is just a bad idea. Too many of these deaths every single year.
Ongoing sadness. I hope you lived your best life, Sir. I hope you came here as a return visitor, just wanting one more swim in the pristine waters. You weren’t so old. We never know when our time is up.