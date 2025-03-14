Cruise ship delivers over 500 tourists to Cayman Brac

Explorer 1 visits Cayman Brac

(CNS): Local businesses on Cayman Brac were given a chance to boost their takings Wednesday with the rare event of a cruise ship call. The MSC Explora I brought 651 passengers to the island and 505 disembarked using the ship’s lifeboats to spend several hours on shore where they shopped, dined, soaked up the charm and enjoyed various island experiences organised by the District Administration Office, officials said.

It’s more than five years since a cruise ship last called on the Brac after the planned visit by the Explora’s sister ship last month was cancelled due to rough seas.

While onshore, some of the visitors participated in island tours, fishing charters and diving excursions. Others opted to rent a car to explore the island or visit local shops and souvenir stores, while others spent time enjoying the beach and beautiful ocean at West End. Around 15 local vendors set up a small market at Scott’s Dock, offering Caymanian crafts and souvenirs with a traditional rope-laying demonstration and musical entertainment which included local students.

District Commissioner Mark Tibbetts said the visit was a great success, with overwhelmingly positive feedback from passengers and local businesses alike.

“Cayman Brac relies heavily on tourism and all of the businesses and stakeholders welcome the economic boost provided by cruise ship visitors,” he said. “We look forward to the next cruise ship’s arrival, expected in May, and to once again having the opportunity to provide an unforgettable, authentic island experience to our guests.”

Cruise ships are a rare event on Cayman Brac and only a limited number of ships have called on the island over the years. The last ship to visit the island was the Wind Surf on 21 February 2020 for a half-day call.

Earlier this year, Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan revealed that the government was in talks with the cruise industry over the possible development of a pier on the Brac to cater to smaller cruise vessels. Several cruise-line executives visited the Brac and Bryan claimed they had shown an interest in making calls.

He told a regional tourism magazine at the time that Cayman Brac could be marketed as a boutique, small-ship destination that maintains the island’s relaxed identity and fulfills what he said was the policy priority of “quality, not quantity”.

As the ship arrived yesterday morning, Premier Juliana O’Connor-Connolly was at Scott’s Dock to greet passengers.

“This has been a fantastic opportunity for Cayman Brac to showcase all that we have to offer, and to give passengers a memorable experience of our Island,” she said. “Our community has embraced this visit with open arms, and I am thrilled to hear the wonderful feedback from our guests. Tourism is vital to our economy and today’s visit underscores that Cayman Brac has all of the attributes necessary for welcoming any other ships that are able to visit in the future.”