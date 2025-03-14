CPR not asked to contribute to Referendum Hub

Cruise ships in the George Town Harbour (file photo)

(CNS)The Cayman Islands Government has created an online Referendum Information Hub as the central platform for the public to access official information, records and data related to the upcoming referendum. This webpage is designed to provide transparency and ensure that voters have access to key details that can help them make informed decisions.

However, activists from Cruise Port Referendum Cayman (CPR) were not asked to submit any of the information they hold about the downside of cruise berthing facilities for the most controversial question on the ballot.

Because there is no stand-alone referendum legislation that provides the rules for people-initiated or government-initiated referendums, the outgoing UPM administration is using public funds and other resources to promote its view that berthing facilities would save the declining cruise sector.

The hub includes only the research, speeches and information that the CIG has compiled to justify piers, including recent speeches delivered by Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan in parliament.

“As new details become available, this page will be updated on an ongoing basis to reflect the latest information, ensuring that you have access to the most current and accurate resources leading up to the vote,” officials said.

However, they gave no indication that the research and data collected by the leading campaign group opposing berthing facilities would be included, such as the potential negative impact on infrastructure and overnight tourism, the financial concerns and the major impact dredging would have on the marine environment.

CPR told CNS they were disappointed that the government is continuing to go down the same path of presenting one side of the argument.

“Despite the government’s claims of seeking a balanced discussion on the upcoming referendum and the question of support for cruise berthing infrastructure, their approach lacks key details and essential metrics necessary for an informed debate,” one of the founders of the organisation said.

“In reality, the current administration’s stance is no different from the previous PPM government (2013–2021), with both prioritising development at any cost — disregarding the environmental, financial and socioeconomic consequences for the Cayman Islands.”

The activists accused the CIG of following the cruise lines’ agenda instead of taking a practical, long-term approach in the best interest of the country.

“The only difference between today’s discussion and that of 2018–2019 is the complete absence of substantive information or data to educate the public and voters. It is both unreasonable and unrealistic to expect Caymanians to support a project with no clear vision, no detailed plans, and no transparency on costs, environmental impact, additional infrastructure needs, or the islands’ carrying capacity,” the spokesperson added.

The activists have long argued that voters need comprehensive and objective information, as only full transparency will allow voters to make an informed decision for this non-binding referendum, which could set the stage for the most expensive and environmentally destructive capital project in Cayman’s history.

In a recent report, the Office of the Auditor General noted that government’s pursuit of a cruise dock could push the country further into financial instability, given the amount of very costly projects that the UPM government has already embarked upon during this administration or was planning to start — projects that are likely to be picked up if members of this government are re-elected under the PPM banner.

Although the hub is not neutral, it does include detailed explanations about all three of the questions and explains what a referendum is and how this government-backed vote is different from a people-initiated referendum.

It also states that as a non-binding ballot, the results of the vote will show public opinion, but the government will decide whether to act on the results or not in the case of all three questions.

The government has said that if the people choose to decriminalise small amounts of ganja, it can act quickly to introduce administrative fines for possessing small quantities and prevent Caymanians being refused work because of criminal records resulting from convictions for this.

However, if voters support the idea of a national lottery, the CIG would have to look into the viability of its introduction, given the size of the market versus the cost to run a weekly or monthly legal draw. Before it rolled out a local lottery, the government would also need to consider how the profits would be distributed and how much it might contribute to gambling addiction problems.