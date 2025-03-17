CINP, PPM, TCCP or a Box of Frozen Squid

(CNS): In October 2011, CNS conducted a straw poll about which political group its readers would vote for at the next elections: the PPM, the UDP or a Box of Frozen Squid. The UDP is no more, but we still have the PPM plus two fresh new parties. So we thought we’d try this again and see if sentiments towards a calamari government had changed. This time, instead of asking a single question about which government you’d like, we’re breaking it down into the most pressing issues of the day and asking which party you trust most to manage them if it won a majority to form the next government. Read more and vote here.

