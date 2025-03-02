CIG extends benefit increase to retired public servants

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Government has confirmed that the recent increase in government benefits has been extended to include ex-gratia payments to eligible public service pensioners, who will now receive $1,500 per month, up from $1,250. The increase will be processed for qualifying pensioners as part of the March payroll and retroactively for January and February.

Premier Juliana O’Connor-Connolly said the high cost of living had significantly eroded the value of welfare benefits, making it necessary to adjust support for vulnerable people.

She said that Cabinet had approved this as part of its “broader commitment to strengthening the welfare safety net and assisting those most in need. This decision will bring much needed relief for pensioners allowing them to better cope with affording their necessities.”

Deputy Governor Franz Manderson said the money is paid to pensioners who faithfully served the government and people of the islands for many years, and undoubtedly deserve the raise. “We owe a debt of gratitude to our pensioners who laid the foundation for our civil service and the growth and development of the Cayman Islands,” he said.

The ex-gratia uplift supports the government’s goal to create parity between long-term financial assistance and the minimum amounts paid to public sector pensioners. Currently, there are 633 people who will qualify for the increase. Overall, this will add another CI$1.9 million to the budget.