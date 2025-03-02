CIG extends benefit increase to retired public servants
(CNS): The Cayman Islands Government has confirmed that the recent increase in government benefits has been extended to include ex-gratia payments to eligible public service pensioners, who will now receive $1,500 per month, up from $1,250. The increase will be processed for qualifying pensioners as part of the March payroll and retroactively for January and February.
Premier Juliana O’Connor-Connolly said the high cost of living had significantly eroded the value of welfare benefits, making it necessary to adjust support for vulnerable people.
She said that Cabinet had approved this as part of its “broader commitment to strengthening the welfare safety net and assisting those most in need. This decision will bring much needed relief for pensioners allowing them to better cope with affording their necessities.”
Deputy Governor Franz Manderson said the money is paid to pensioners who faithfully served the government and people of the islands for many years, and undoubtedly deserve the raise. “We owe a debt of gratitude to our pensioners who laid the foundation for our civil service and the growth and development of the Cayman Islands,” he said.
The ex-gratia uplift supports the government’s goal to create parity between long-term financial assistance and the minimum amounts paid to public sector pensioners. Currently, there are 633 people who will qualify for the increase. Overall, this will add another CI$1.9 million to the budget.
Category: Government Administration, Politics
well timed! VOTE BUYING at it’s best! Disgusting!
Most were contracted officers, who got annual Lump Sum payments instead of pensions.
Then they got Status.
Now they are demanding Pensions also!!
Much appreciated and thanks to Ms Julie and her Cabinet.Thanks to the DG for his recognition and appreciation of us pensioners who all worked hard and very much deserving of the increase ex-gratia payments. With the present high Cost of Living it will surely help us all.
Happy for you….And what about the little man? Yea him and his family on the outside of GAB (Govt Admin Bldg). Last dig to save her elections run in CBE and the PPM. Look at the Auditor Generals report on Friday….you think that looks good on the CI coffers? No!
The UK Govt/Overseas Office is really going to put the hammer down on us if a new chapter of candidates don’t take this country back on its course of good Governance….help us oh Lord on the 1st May