Church and Christian NPO get $1.65M of public cash

The new building for the Church of God Chapel in West Bay (file photo from February 2024)

(CNS): During its last meeting of this administration, Cabinet approved a reshuffling of public finances and some additional spending to grant money to a church and a religious charity as well as extra funds for several government projects, according to the official brief summary of the proceedings. On Tuesday, 25 February, the minority UPM government’s inner circle of just five ministers voted to create a new appropriation for the Chapel Church of God in West Bay and the Manna Foundation based in Savannah.

Cabinet voted to create the executive appropriation TP 127 — Assistance for Community Enrichment and Wellbeing under the premier’s Ministry of Education — in the form of a grant of CI$900,000 to Chapel Church of God (West Bay), which also received $450,000 in February last year to help build the new church and hurricane shelter. This latest gift from the government was taken from the 2025 allocation for the West Bay High School.

Under this new transfer payment, Cabinet also gave the Manna Foundation $750,00, which appears to have come from the same appropriation TP 127, created under the Public Management and Finance Law for general capital projects.

No details of what this cash was for have been revealed by the government, all of which was voted on days before the “period of sensitivity” ahead of the general election, during which the government has been advised not to make any new policy decisions or spend public money that was not already budgeted for and voted on by parliament.

In a long list of reallocations and new money, the five ministers doled out cash for a number of allocations under the premier’s portfolios. The expansion of the Cayman Brac Sports Complex received another CI$500,000, as did District Adminion’s allocation for public parks, taken from money allotted for roads on the Sister Islands.

Cabinet also reshuffled money in the tourism ministry, taking $1 million from the allocation for the stalled Waterfront Tourism Experience and another $1 million from Sports and Cultural Tourism Programmes Assistance in order to give $2 million more for the Scranton Park.

As well as a $1.2 million settlement given to Anna Evans’ family, as reported by CNS last week, Cabinet created another executive appropriation, OE 105, of more than $2.8 million to settle other undisclosed claims relating to the health ministry. This came from the Public Health budget using money not spent in 2024 and from 2025. No indication has been given as to why this money was required and what the settlement relates to.

See the full Cabinet meeting summary below:







