Church and Christian NPO get $1.65M of public cash
(CNS): During its last meeting of this administration, Cabinet approved a reshuffling of public finances and some additional spending to grant money to a church and a religious charity as well as extra funds for several government projects, according to the official brief summary of the proceedings. On Tuesday, 25 February, the minority UPM government’s inner circle of just five ministers voted to create a new appropriation for the Chapel Church of God in West Bay and the Manna Foundation based in Savannah.
Cabinet voted to create the executive appropriation TP 127 — Assistance for Community Enrichment and Wellbeing under the premier’s Ministry of Education — in the form of a grant of CI$900,000 to Chapel Church of God (West Bay), which also received $450,000 in February last year to help build the new church and hurricane shelter. This latest gift from the government was taken from the 2025 allocation for the West Bay High School.
Under this new transfer payment, Cabinet also gave the Manna Foundation $750,00, which appears to have come from the same appropriation TP 127, created under the Public Management and Finance Law for general capital projects.
No details of what this cash was for have been revealed by the government, all of which was voted on days before the “period of sensitivity” ahead of the general election, during which the government has been advised not to make any new policy decisions or spend public money that was not already budgeted for and voted on by parliament.
In a long list of reallocations and new money, the five ministers doled out cash for a number of allocations under the premier’s portfolios. The expansion of the Cayman Brac Sports Complex received another CI$500,000, as did District Adminion’s allocation for public parks, taken from money allotted for roads on the Sister Islands.
Cabinet also reshuffled money in the tourism ministry, taking $1 million from the allocation for the stalled Waterfront Tourism Experience and another $1 million from Sports and Cultural Tourism Programmes Assistance in order to give $2 million more for the Scranton Park.
As well as a $1.2 million settlement given to Anna Evans’ family, as reported by CNS last week, Cabinet created another executive appropriation, OE 105, of more than $2.8 million to settle other undisclosed claims relating to the health ministry. This came from the Public Health budget using money not spent in 2024 and from 2025. No indication has been given as to why this money was required and what the settlement relates to.
See the full Cabinet meeting summary below:
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Government Finance, Politics
It only takes a few bought votes to change the outcome of an election in our tiny constituencies. This kind of money will buy a few dozen votes – another reason for moving to national elections so that crooked politicians have a harder time buying their way to political office using our money.
Those ministers are now the PPM. They will bankrupt our country, while we struggle to keep up with the inflation and high cost of living. That money should have gone to helping Caymanians, the dump, the beach, etc. Shame on you PPM. Vote NO to PPM!
Isn’t this Mackeeva’s new church people Cayman Islands Conference of Seventh-day Adventists – he shares the money wherever he attends
I wonder how much CIG a has given to all the churches for “hurricane shelters” and this is from UDP disbursements. If it’s what I’m thinking we should have enough to accommodate at least 25,000 persons. Craziness!
if anyone’s unsure this kind of confirms no separation of church & state in Cayman, they’re praying and we’re paying..
Looks like all you have to do is add “and hurricane shelter” to get free cash from CIG. I am going to submit my stand alone golf simulator and hurricane shelter for a CIG grant. Will let you know how it goes.
The people of that Church are the most sweetest and genuine people. They deserve it!
CNS – is that $75k or $750k for Manna?
CNS: $750k is what it says in the Cabinet meeting summary. It’s posted at the bottom if you want to check.
wow
Speechless
Amazing the amount of disgust and concern for a church or two getting a grant total of approximately $1.65 million.
Cayman gets a new hurricane shelter that would likely have cost ten times the amount of the grant had government built it.
In addition, most churches provide free counseling services to not just their congregants but to non-affiliated community persons as well.
Sick of all the church haters.
Not church haters, government funded church haters…..
Sick of all the hypocrisy and waste of money.
These ‘Churches’ should be audited for the duration of the project to show exactly how these funds are spent. everyday this government shows how little they care about the struggles of the average person. every ‘donation’ they hand out is taken from us through duties. none of these clowns should ever be a minister again.
Vote buying. Jeez, there’s no morality in any of this. Stinks to high heaven!
Absolutely shameful. You guys need a children’s home fit for purpose a facility for criminally insane. And your prison has been condemned twice I believe just to name a few issues that really need addressing.
The Evans family actually received $2.5 million. $500000 per child.
I feel for her kids but there’s no proof the government was negligent. We could all use $2.5 million…
$2Million More for Scranton park…!!!
These people have no morals, no shame , no accountability, and now they’re called PPM.
Puppets Pursuing Money
caymanians elect these people so you have no-one else to blame but yourselves.
and to make things worse, you also prevent the most qualified and successful people on island from being elected…
welcome to wonderland.
“Prevent the most qualified and successful people on island from being elected”… I’m guessing you’re referring to non generational Caymanians who don’t meet the criteria. If you think they would have our best interest at heart you’re a fool. We’re already outnumbered we can’t lose control of the government too.
You obviously lost control of the government years ago.
Churches should be fully funded by themselves. They need more? pray harder! They already get import duty concessions!
Another $500,000 for the Brac sorts Centre.
Is Jujudas That scared of Dan that she has to buy votes.
How is it possible that progress for most things here that really matter is slower than molasses, but when it comes to putting up gurning faces on billboards, imploring people to vote for someone on the back of three words, or a meaningless slogan, that seems unrelated to the character on the board, these things go up like lightning?
And these same thieves are now calling themselves PPM having spent public funds to get themselves elected.
No way do PPM get any of my family votes.
Unna keep spending man. Keep it going like the money will never finish. This balloon will pop one day, and this place will be finished. How much longer do we have before we genuinely become broke (Genuine question to the readers of this)? They’re all idiots, vote them ALL OUT!
As usual. The little crooks giving their friends money.
Another church in WB????? Listen, I dont care how much money Mckeeva gives to churches. It wont dave his Damned soul from hell.
Then this “Manna” foundation????. Who the hell are these people? What do they do? What is the money for?
Based on previous give aways, this money will end up in another country, helping those countries citizens. Meanwhile Caymanians suffer….. Facts….
Ah yes, it doesn’t matter how sophisticated we pretend to be as a country, at heart it really is an old school banana republic where cash is King. Legge was right.
Hashtag
It’s called vote buying.
The park will be the most expensive per square foot in the world
Manna is somehow affiliated with the Cayman Islands Conference of Seventh-day Adventists, but there is no link to it from the CICSDA website. KYD$750,000 is a crazy large donation without any detail or tracking. What are we buying exactly? Perhaps John Wesley could speak with the community’s press about the purpose of this colossal 11th hour gift and how it will be used?