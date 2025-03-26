CBWLC candidates largely agree on issues at forum
(CNS): Nickolas DaCosta (CINP) and Lonny Tibbetts (IND) articulated very few policy differences on Wednesday at the Chamber of Commerce Candidate Forum for Cayman Brac West & Little Cayman, the seat vacated by Moses Kirkconnell. During a polite question and answer session, the two candidates identified the same issues for the Sister Islands and the country and offered very similar solutions. Read more here.
Category: 2025 General Elections, Elections, Politics