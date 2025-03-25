Cayman’s biggest problem: Mount Trashmore

Beaumont Zodecloun writes: Dart should not have been the ‘selected bidder’ [for the waste-to-energy project] because Dart et al. have no experience with WTE or any facet of the problem. Here is my armchair analysis of the situation:

1. WTE works when the recyclables have been separated and the remaining waste has been sorted. What we have is decades of rotted, compacted organic waste with more than a little hazardous waste thrown in for seasoning. You can’t just shovel shit into a burner and turn it into energy.

2. There is every chance that dissembling Mount Trashmore would be hazardous to the neighbouring inhabitants downwind of this activity. We would need to hire trained and certified professionals to monitor the air and Trashmore itself prior to any activity and in situ monitoring as it progressed.

3. Dart wants to move Trashmore to a lined pit in Bodden Town. Lined pits always leak, and then there is the awkward thing of them filling up with water. This is a terrible solution for Bodden Town and an excellent solution for Mr Dart. Lined pits must be almost compost pits and the trash sorted, not just hauled and dumped.

4. Mr Dart would like to flatten it all out and ship in thousands of tons of Brac crushed bluff to cover it. That’s great, except that the organic material will continue to ferment and produce methane — which is why the Brac and Mount Trashmore frequently spontaneously combust. Milpitas, California, flattened out a landfill, layered it with fill and gravel and built a rural development over it. Fortunately for the future owners, it sparked and blew up before thousands of people moved in. Bad idea.

5. So, where are we at? We have to bid the thing with an eye toward WTE professionals who have done this before and are willing to come to Grand Cayman with their tools and actually assess the situation. Whatever they want, we pretty much have to pay it, or we are [expletive] doomed. It’s not going to be easy, and it’s going to cost a lot, but it’s a hell of a lot more important than any cruise port, or highway, or high school.

This is serious business that will determine our future. Please put it out for bid for industry professionals only, those people willing to put up a multimillion surety bond. They will come from the US and we will be glad.

Please. This is of utmost importance. Along with the bid should be an adjacent recycling centre and recycling system. No need to reinvent the wheel; just copy that which the UK does.

This comment was posted in response to Public to pick up $17.7M tab for failed ReGen deal.