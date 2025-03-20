Cayman operators get terrible deals from cruise lines

Marla Dukharan

(CNS): The decline in cruise passenger numbers in the Cayman Islands isn’t the only problem for people working in the sector, according to a new report by regional economist Marla Dukharan. The report shows that, compared to tour operators at most other destinations in the region, those here are getting a smaller slice of the pie from the cruise lines for the on-shore excursions they provide, even though the ships sell more trips in the Cayman Islands than in many other ports of call.

Dukharan has been lauded by local government leaders for several years because she has often said that Cayman has the best run economy in the Caribbean. However, in her report, she raised a number of red flags over the CI government’s desire to build cruise berthing facilities because, she said, the numbers don’t add up and it would not be worth the cost.

While passenger numbers for the Cayman Islands are dropping — as they are around the region — local operators are missing out on the profit to be made from the passengers that are still coming here because of the large proportion of the profit from sales that the cruise lines are taking. An operator might now get as little as US$47 for a trip that is sold to overnight guests for well over US$100.

Dukharan said that building piers to try to boost passenger numbers is unlikely to be the answer to the problem of operators’ falling profits. She has warned that Cayman’s successful and well-run economy could be harmed by such a project because the data the government is using to justify it is both flawed and inadequate.

In her work, using data from the Cayman Islands, the cruise sector and economic information from other regional and international sources, she demonstrated that the decline in cruise passengers is fuelled by a number of factors. She found that the problem the CIG is trying to solve could be addressed through other means, as there are no guarantees that constructing piers will be the panacea.

The conclusion in a recent ESO report that Caymanians and Cayman had lost millions of dollars because there was no cruise pier is not justified. The office did not establish a direct link between the two or consider all of the other factors demonstrated in the wider data that are contributing to declining passenger numbers across the region.

Cruise ship numbers are declining throughout the Caribbean and not just in Cayman. 65% of ports that have developed costly cruise facilities are still seeing a decline. Changing trends, the redeployment of ships elsewhere around the world, the emergence of four-day cruises, a drop in overall passenger spend and other changes are all impacting what Dukharan has said is an industry that is becoming a “declining star” when it comes to categorizing its economic status as a sector.

The economic expert has argued that if Cayman wants to tackle the problem of job losses and the closure of small businesses because of a decline in passenger numbers, there are other things that can be done to help instead of costly piers.

In her presentation of the report to the CPR rally this week, she said there was not enough data available for the ESO to establish direct causation of no pier equals a decline in passengers. “If 68% of countries with cruise piers are seeing declines, you can’t say that we are seeing declines because we don’t have a cruise pier,” Dukharan said.

A critical problem for Cayman that she has identified is the poor deal operators have with the cruise lines. Dukharan said the CIG could do much more to help operators get a larger share of the sales for the excursions they provide to passengers who buy them through the ship. According to industry data, “shore excursions” is the largest purchase that cruise visitors make when they visit here, with 59% going on a tour, higher than the Caribbean average of 58.4% last year.

“Sint Maarten, the Bahamas, and Cozumel, all with cruise pier infrastructure, recorded lower proportions of cruise passengers purchasing onshore excursions,” Dukharan notes in the report, calling into question another one of the tourism ministry’s claims that with a pier more people have more time to take more trips.

However, it is the share of the cash taken from trips that local operators get from the cruise lines that caused Dukharan concern. She explains that the effective price of a shore excursion is about US$102 per party, and each party averages 2.1 people, equating to US$48.60 per person for an average excursion in Cayman.

However, she said that this is a fraction of the cost per adult that the stayover tourists pay to operators here for their various activities and tours. When Caymanians sell directly to visitors, they earn almost twice as much per party, demonstrating how much the cruise lines are pocketing in profit.

“I think this is unfair to tour operators,” she said and suggested that someone in the Department of Tourism should help tour providers negotiate for better compensation from the cruise lines, which are making some four times more profit per head from their passengers when they pull into port than anyone here is making.