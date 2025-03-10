CAL adds multiple flights for Easter holidays

(CNS): Cayman Airways has added a number of additional flights to its schedule to increase availability for the Easter holidays for people travelling to the United States, Jamaica, Honduras and the Sister Islands. The National Flag Carrier has added a flight to and from Montego Bay on 16 and 23 April; additional flights between Grand Cayman and Kingston on 17, 23 and 28 April; flights to and from La Ceiba on 18, 25 and 29 April; and to and from Miami on 17, 21, 28 and 30 April.

For those travelling between the Sister Islands and Grand Cayman, flights have been added on 16-18, 20-25, and 27 April, as well as an additional jet flight between Grand Cayman and Cayman Brac on 21 and 27 April.

The airline has also rolled out a new app. To celebrate its launch, customers who purchase a ticket through the app during the month of March will be automatically entered to win the grand prize of two tickets to any Cayman Airways destination. There will also be second and third prizes of bonus Sir Turtle Rewards miles.

“Our new mobile app has been a long time coming, as our IT team and other commercial managers have been diligently working with our app development team,” said Paul Tibbetts, Executive VP of Commercial Affairs and CFO.

“Whether planning your next getaway or managing an existing reservation, our new app makes travelling with Cayman Airways to and from the Cayman Islands even easier than ever before, and we’re excited to throw in the added bonus of a chance to win a free trip with us for those who take advantage of the ease of booking a flight on the app this month.”

Features include booking, managing trips and real-time flight updates. Based on the feedback received during the testing phase among Sir Turtle Rewards members, the app has been fine-tuned and more features will be rolled out over the coming months.