Burglar suspect jumps court bail and goes on the run

Luis Soler

(CNS): Luis Abel Soler (25) from George Town, who had been charged with burglary, has breached his court bail conditions and is now on the run. Soler has a light complexion, short black hair and brown eyes. Police say he should not be approached directly. Anyone who sees him should call 911 immediately and provide what information they can.

The RCIPS also issued a reminder that it is an offence to obstruct the police by hiding a wanted person or deliberately misleading officers in the execution of their duty.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222 or Bodden Town Police Station at 947-2220. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Cayman Crime Stoppers.