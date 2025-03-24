Bodden misses chance to score against minister’s legacy
(CNS): At the Chamber of Commerce Candidate Forum for Bodden Town East on Friday, Robert Bodden (TCCP) failed to seize the opportunity to remind voters of the incumbent’s poor legacy in office as a minister and the representative for Bodden Town East over the last two terms. Dwayne Seymour bragged that he’d been a minister every time he was elected, including labour minister for the past two years. Read more here.
Easy pickings and Robert didn’t go there? Crank it up next time!
You two men grew up together in BT, surely you both can spar politically without ruining your friendship. Don’t be like Mac!
Robert is intelligent, he doesn’t believe in gutter politics like the other individual