Bodden misses chance to score against minister’s legacy

Bodden Town East candidates Robert Bodden (left) and Dwayne Seymour

(CNS): At the Chamber of Commerce Candidate Forum for Bodden Town East on Friday, Robert Bodden (TCCP) failed to seize the opportunity to remind voters of the incumbent’s poor legacy in office as a minister and the representative for Bodden Town East over the last two terms. Dwayne Seymour bragged that he’d been a minister every time he was elected, including labour minister for the past two years. Read more here.

