At least 12 killed as plane crashes in Honduras

Photo: Policia Nacional de Honduras

(CNS): An aircraft operated by the Honduran airline Lanhsa crashed into the Caribbean sea within a minute of take-off from the island of Roatán last night. The flight was carrying 17 people. Twelve were killed in the crash, five were rescued from the ocean and one person is missing, according to posts by the Honduran Civil Aeronautics Agency on social media. The crash happened at around 6:18pm local time when the Jetstream 32 plunged into the ocean.

The small turboprop, flying toward La Ceiba Goloson International Airport (LCE), was carrying two crew members and 15 passengers. Local media reports indicate that the flight manifest included a US citizen, a French citizen and two children. The Garifuna musician Aurelio Martinez Suazo was also among those who died in the crash.

Following the crash, local aviation officials said that in compliance with established civil aviation protocols, it activated the Search and Rescue (SAR) Commission to locate the aircraft’s occupants. “It has also instructed the aeronautical authority’s Accident and Incident Investigation Committee to travel to the crash site and conduct a preliminary investigation into the possible causes of the accident,” the officials stated.

The Honduran Civil Aeronautics Agency has posted two numbers #504-9445-6093 and #504-9445-6073 for people to call for more information. Honduran nationals living in the Cayman Islands can also contact the unofficial consulate by email at

miguel.brown@ky.pwc.com

Miguelmbrown@yahoo.com

or call (345) 321 1167.