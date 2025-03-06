Armed, masked man robs George Town mini-mart

(CNS): Police have opened yet another robbery investigation after a masked man, armed with a machete, made off with an undisclosed quantity of cash after threatening a shop clerk at a convenience store on Mary Street on Tuesday evening. The robber was tall with a medium build and a dark complexion, and wore a hat, a face covering and light coloured clothes.

He burst into the store around 7pm, brandished the machete, and demanded cash before running away with the money and other items from the shop. No one was injured during the incident.

This latest armed, commercial robbery is under investigation by the George Town CID. Anyone with information is asked to contact 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Cayman Crime Stoppers website.