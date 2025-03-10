André hits out at special interests’ hold on politicians

André Ebanks addresses the crowd at the TCCP launch party (photo credit: Courtney Platt)

(CNS): The Cayman Community Party’s leader André Ebanks has hit out at the special interest groups that he says have been influencing governments over the last few decades. Ebanks warned voters that the new lineup of Progressives, which includes three members of the UPM Cabinet, are under the influence of special interests and not in the interest of the wider Cayman Islands community. Speaking at a TCCP rally on Saturday, he said that real transformative change has been hampered because of this continuing undue influence.

