Young activists put sustainability on campaign agenda

Photo by Lana Gilyun

(CNS): Sustainable Cayman’s Ambassadors are calling on candidates and political parties in the upcoming general election to prioritise genuine sustainability as part of their policy platforms. They have laid out the ten commitments they want would-be leaders to make in a Blueprint for a Resilient and Thriving Future, including choosing the greener East-West Arterial extension route, implementing a modern public transport system and strengthening the National Conservation Act.

