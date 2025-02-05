WORC officials issued law enforcement uniforms

WORC staff in their enforcement uniforms

(CNS): Workforce Opportunities and Residency Cayman has issued its compliance officers with law enforcement uniforms “to improve officer identification and reinforce its status as a recognised law enforcement department”, according to a press release. The uniforms will establish “a clear rank structure” and enhance transparency as well as strengthen community relations.

Senior compliance officers, compliance officers and assistant compliance officers will wear black uniforms, while management will wear white.

While operational gear remains vital for certain tasks, the official uniforms ensure a professional and authoritative presence, the release said. The uniforms also help differentiate officers from administrative personnel, ensuring that those tasked with enforcement and compliance are immediately identifiable.

“In our six years of development, we have made significant strides in establishing ourselves as a credible and effective law enforcement agency,” said WORC Director Jeremy Scott. “One vital component of this progress is now the uniform we wear, which symbolises our authority, integrity, and dedication to upholding the law.

“Standardised attire also allows the public to easily recognise WORC officers, ensuring greater visibility and identification, enhancing the effectiveness and perception of our law enforcement team within the community,” he added.