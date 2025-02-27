Winspear bows out warning of unsustainable finances
(CNS): As Auditor General Sue Winspear prepares to bid farewell to Cayman this weekend after more than eight years scrutinising, but also trying to help with, public finances, she has published one of her most damning reports to date, stressing the long-term unsustainability of government spending and concerns about its ability to meet future financial commitments.
Winspear said that over the last six years, expenditure increased at double the rate of earnings. With the growing debt, its future liabilities as well as an ageing population, the Cayman Islands Government has to start managing its finances for the longer term, she warned
On Wednesday, the Office of the Auditor General (OAG) released the report, Long-Term Financial Sustainability, the third of its Improving Financial Accountability and Transparency series. The report highlighted some extremely worrying trends and failures by the government to properly cost out policies and projects for the longer term. Above all, the strain on the public purse from healthcare costs and public sector pay is placing the future of other public service provision at risk.
Winspear points out that while the CIG is running a surplus and has done so for four out of the last six years between 2018 and 2023, those surpluses are declining. Public spending grew by over 51%, while revenues increased by just 25%. Over the same period the government increased spending on healthcare by a whopping 74%.
“I am disappointed that there continues to be poor budgeting for tertiary healthcare. Despite highlighting this in 2020, significant overspending continues, requiring annual supplementary budgets,” Winspear said.
Public debt currently stands at around $453 million, which is comparatively low compared to debt held by other countries in this region, but it is likely to increase over the next two years as a result of the UPM’s commitment to a host of grandiose projects. The CIG is also facing long-term liabilities for civil servants’ pensions and post-retirement healthcare of about $2.7 billion that is not accounted for on the official ledger.
“Government’s debt level and other long-term liabilities are rising and this will affect its financial sustainability and may affect its ability to deliver public services in the medium to longer term,” Winspear warned in a release about her last report to the CIG.
“Debt more than doubled to $453 million by the end of 2023. The Government also plans to borrow a further $150 million to pay for capital and infrastructure projects, such as schools. This could put strain on future finances. This could mean that future Governments may need to prioritise repaying debt and liabilities over delivering services and other policies and programmes in the longer term,” she added.
In the next eight years, the number of people aged over 65 in Cayman could increase to almost 30% of the population. Unless the CIG does something about the failing, inadequate private health insurance system that is making as much profit as the government is subsidising, it may no longer be able to pick up the unaffordable healthcare tab for the under or uninsured.
“These population changes will further increase healthcare, and social welfare, costs in the longer term,” the auditor said.
In the report, Winspear and her team articulate a number of factors fuelling the increasing expenditures and the failure to cost out legislative changes and new policies or projects in the long term. She warned that all new laws or changes can have significant cost implications and the government should have a clearer understanding of the future cost implications.
While the UPM has certainly added to the spending in recent years, the problem stretches back to previous administrations. In a report Winspear published some five years ago, she warned that the government was not costing out its policies and legislative changes.
The biggest example was the amendments to the Public Authorities Act, which cost millions of dollars but have not been factored into the government’s future budgets. Winspear previously recommended that the CIG estimate and fund the cost of implementing the PAA as well as develop a pay strategy for the entire public sector and factor this into its budgets. However, this has not been done.
Another major financing problem for the government is the overall payroll for the growing government headcount as it rolls out more and more services, new policies and initiatives, all of which require people to do the work. Public sector pay increased more than 50% over the six years that the report spans, reaching $650 million in 2023. Some of the increase is because of pay awards to better align salaries with the cost of living, but the public sector has also grown by around 20%.
Issuing a clear warning that the government must think about the sustainability of public finances when shaping policy, the auditor warned that while the long-term prognosis is of significant concern, the short-term budgeting isn’t great either.
While various MPs have raised the question of the government’s financial sustainability on both sides of the House in recent years, Winspear said in the report that her team could not find any evidence that the “risks have been formally identified, documented or quantified”.
The OAG made six recommendations to better manage, understand and address the CIG’s long-term sustainability and the inherent risks by estimating and budgeting for the financial consequences of policy commitments, strategies, plans and legislation — which appear to be perfectly reasonable asks. However, the administrative arm of government has only partially accepted the list of recommendations.
In a press release responding to this latest damning report, Deputy Governor Franz Manderson, who heads the civil service, said that where applicable and feasible, the recommendations would be implemented.
“Government will consider the issues identified in the report and, where necessary, the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development will take the lead in outlining strategies to address them,” he said.
“The Civil Service remains committed to supporting the elected government in the effective implementation of policy decisions and we will continue to improve our approaches to promote further growth, sustainability and the development of our country and people,” Maderson added.
See Winspear’s report below:
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Government Finance, Government oversight, Politics
Astounding that revenue tops $1 BILLION for a tiny rock with 80K population and we are going broke.
Embarrassing for a global financial center. This plus beneficial ownership disclosures do not bode well for the future. When our competitors wise-up and start highlighting the fiscal situation and UBO regime updates, it is going to get interesting.
Thank you Mrs Winspear for your principled professional service to Cayman.
So sorry that your advice has so regularly been ignored by those whose snouts were so deep in the public trough that your pearls of fiscal wisdom were cast aside.
Wishing you a happy and Healthy future.
Unfortunately, most Caymanians never plan for long-term, even 5 years is considered long term to Caymanians. You ask a Caymanian ”well, why you selling that land, your kids could have it and when they older land will be harder to get”; a common answer is ”well I won’t be alive to see it”…
Same mentality our MPs have about when the crap hits the fan – ”well I won’t be alive to see it”
Without material restoration of governance, transparency, and anti-corruption, the prospect of a negative FATF review in 2026 should worry everyone reliant upon the primary financial pillar of the Cayman Islands, Financial Services. We must not fail the review next year, by electing the wrong governments of the past. They are what got us, and hold us at the brink of viability, and seem beholden to corrupt third parties.
Sue Winspear is legit‼️ Cayman desperately needs more people of character and integrity like Sue and less like the current politicians who are lacking in both character and integrity. We can only hope her words are heeded, though the odds are seriously against us with the criminal enterprise we call the current government.
Let me in there! I’ll start slashing government jobs and trimming the fat!
In fact, everyone has until the end of the week to send me an email listing 5 accomplishments they’ve had this week! Or else!!
This is what happens when you have successive governments do nothing to improve public education so that Caymanians have a better chance at high income earning careers in the private sector. We just continue to expand an already bloated public sector and simply absorb more and more Caymanians. That has been the model for years. Keep allowing expatriate labor to dominate high-paying private sector jobs, collect work permit fees, absorb undereducated Caymanians into the public sector, rather than educate them to a high standard so they can take advantage of our booming economy.
Perhaps it is all part of a master plan to rid Cayman of all poor people and become an elite place for the rich. The politicians are fitting into it nicely by lining their deep pockets with fat pay checks, ignoring the pension crisis, and caymanians not of their status, the old will die off poor and the young leave Cayman for a place they can afford to live.
I no one person who will be very Overjoyed to see her departure. No more surprise audits for the world class civil service embarrassing Lord Fleecing and his consigliere Eric B Rekdem de Budget crew !
All Hail Ms. Winspear! Really! She deserves accolades for the job she has done. Thank you Ma’am. But also for having the patience and professionalism to remain.
Her efforts are appreciated by all except CIG politicians, Deputy Governor, Chief Officers and Departments Heads. Morons mostly!
Godspeed Ms. Winspear!
You know the saddest part about this article and report, none of the recommendations will be taken seriously, and this little island will inevitably become a welfare failed state, similar to some of our counterparts in the Caribbean region. The younger generation who choose to remain here will bare the burden of these inexcusable actions of destroying the country, by way of corrupt politicians having their way. Welcome to Hell, make yourself comfy and right at home. 🙂
Thank you Sue Winspear. You have done an amazing job for the Cayman Islands and you go out in style.
This is ridiculous and now we will have a vote on what could be one of the largest capital works projects ever!
Listen Cayman, we need to VOTE NO to cruise berthing!
I don’t care what PPM/Kenneth BRyan say this will cost Caymanians!
VOTE NO!
If you believe the rules and regulations that govern the civil and public service (not the same thing) need to be updated/changed, then write to the Governor, because neither the Premier or Franz can do it. Only her, with approval from the Foreign Office: GovernorsOffice.Cayman@fcdo.gov.uk
Those who wish to continue flushing the future of Cayman down the toilet have an easy choice – vote for any PPM politician or anyone who stayed with the UPM rump after 1 January 2025. That will do it.
Thank you to Ms. Winspear and her staff for telling it like it is. I apologise for the fact that we Caymanians elected so many financially ignorant short-sighted self-interested politicians. Hopefully by April enough people will understand what you are saying so that we can rid ourselves of these profligate fools.
People of Cayman (of which I am one): READ WHAT SHE SAID. Government’s endlessly skyrocketing spending must stop. Otherwise, Cayman as we know it will become just a memory, and Cayman will turn into a jurisdiction with endless tax-and-spend, just like most of the other 200 countries of the world. At that point, the “Cayman miracle” will have vanished, and so will the finance sector that sustains us.
Shut up, Honorable Seymour, Bryant & JOCC know how to run things. Thank goodness they will all stay in power and steer us forward to great wealth & prosperity.
With Mrs Winspear’s departure , we can expect the Port Authority board to enjoy even more lavish parties and fireworks celebrations.
Thank you Sue.
The conduct of our government has been outrageous. The disregard for our future, shameful. The civil service has too willingly participated – too often for its own benefit. Some of the seemingly willful disregard of duties for these Islands may even cross the criminal threshold.
This hole we all now find ourselves in is a direct result of those governing us over the last 15 years. It has worsened in recent years. The healthcare burden is only one aspect of the significant costs being imposed on us by those whose job it is to serve us and act in OUR best interests.
Remember that when you go to the Polls Cayman. You are potentially one bad decision away from committing your children to living in a failed state.
And Governor. Where have you been? Were you not paying attention?
What part of the civil service is bound by different laws to keep quiet don’t you get? If the voters want said laws to be updated or changed, then write to the Governor and lobby for it. She is the only one that can change them. GovernorsOffice.Cayman@fcdo.gov.uk The Premier, or Franz or no one else can do it. Only her, with approval from the Foreign Office.
The Governor is busy discussing things with Julianna & Jon-Jon. They all are really hard at it.
LOL. They already reserved a special place for this report, on a shelf in the basement of the Glasshouse.
Buying elections with government money is expensive. Think schools in the Brac, Roads that dont help with traffic etc.
Sue Winspear for Premier!!!
‘In a press release responding to this latest damning report, Deputy Governor Franz Manderson, who heads the civil service, said that where applicable and feasible, the recommendations would be implemented.’
..where applicable and feasible…??
Yeah right, nowhere and never as usual!
Franz and his cronies need to be fired for cause. He has zero shame and should just retire now the poor results all happened on his watch. The buck stops with Franz Manderson!
Duh – what you mean Bro? Lets do the walk run.
So fast forward 10 years and Cayman will be a giant welfare state which will force taxation of residents. Those that can will leave and Caymanians will be left wondering who is going to pay for the gross mismanagement of the golden goose.
Some of the mismanagement appears so bad as to potentially even warrant a criminal investigation. Maladministration can be a serious offence at common law. There can seemingly be no legitimate excuse for some of what has happened. We should be demanding accountability.
Remember that this is self-inflicted:. Caymanians made the decision to vote for politicians who in turn enabled these policies. I have little sympathy for both.
Don’t worry, the mighty Jon- Jon and his sidekick Kenny are on top of it.
You’re spot on. The mismanagement of hard won, ample financial resources over the last few years has been breathtaking. $2000 to each civil servant as Xmas gift is just a minor example of this ludicrous government spending. Millions, upon millions of $ wasted by imbeciles who pay literally zero attention to the warnings issued by far more qualified persons. Austerity and direct taxation is coming people, whether be over the next parliament if the books are actually scrutinised or kicked further down the road it looks inevitable.
I hope the people of North Side are reading this report as your representative continues to pave roads costing millions of dollars and just because he can.
Irresponsible spending! Spending increased 51% and revenues only by 25%.
Jay can’t promise you anything now as the UPM government is broken apart and he is left to run as an independent.
never have we had more $$$ and achieved so little…
a tragic waste that will haunt cayman in the years to come
will keep asking….
How many recommendations of the miller-shaw or ernst & young reports have been implemented?
jeez i fear the day the music stops
caymanians elect these people so you have no-one else to blame but yourselves.
and to make things worse, you also prevent the most qualified and successful caymanians on island from being elected…
welcome to wonderland.
shameful but totally expected from the arrogance and aloofness of cig.
any comment Mrs governor?
any comment chamber of commerce?
bring back dan dugay.
the cowboy!….who can smell a pig from a mile away
any enemy of mckeeva deserves national heroe recognition!