Winspear bows out warning of unsustainable finances

(CNS): As Auditor General Sue Winspear prepares to bid farewell to Cayman this weekend after more than eight years scrutinising, but also trying to help with, public finances, she has published one of her most damning reports to date, stressing the long-term unsustainability of government spending and concerns about its ability to meet future financial commitments.

Winspear said that over the last six years, expenditure increased at double the rate of earnings. With the growing debt, its future liabilities as well as an ageing population, the Cayman Islands Government has to start managing its finances for the longer term, she warned

On Wednesday, the Office of the Auditor General (OAG) released the report, Long-Term Financial Sustainability, the third of its Improving Financial Accountability and Transparency series. The report highlighted some extremely worrying trends and failures by the government to properly cost out policies and projects for the longer term. Above all, the strain on the public purse from healthcare costs and public sector pay is placing the future of other public service provision at risk.

Winspear points out that while the CIG is running a surplus and has done so for four out of the last six years between 2018 and 2023, those surpluses are declining. Public spending grew by over 51%, while revenues increased by just 25%. Over the same period the government increased spending on healthcare by a whopping 74%.

“I am disappointed that there continues to be poor budgeting for tertiary healthcare. Despite highlighting this in 2020, significant overspending continues, requiring annual supplementary budgets,” Winspear said.

Public debt currently stands at around $453 million, which is comparatively low compared to debt held by other countries in this region, but it is likely to increase over the next two years as a result of the UPM’s commitment to a host of grandiose projects. The CIG is also facing long-term liabilities for civil servants’ pensions and post-retirement healthcare of about $2.7 billion that is not accounted for on the official ledger.

“Government’s debt level and other long-term liabilities are rising and this will affect its financial sustainability and may affect its ability to deliver public services in the medium to longer term,” Winspear warned in a release about her last report to the CIG.

“Debt more than doubled to $453 million by the end of 2023. The Government also plans to borrow a further $150 million to pay for capital and infrastructure projects, such as schools. This could put strain on future finances. This could mean that future Governments may need to prioritise repaying debt and liabilities over delivering services and other policies and programmes in the longer term,” she added.

In the next eight years, the number of people aged over 65 in Cayman could increase to almost 30% of the population. Unless the CIG does something about the failing, inadequate private health insurance system that is making as much profit as the government is subsidising, it may no longer be able to pick up the unaffordable healthcare tab for the under or uninsured.

“These population changes will further increase healthcare, and social welfare, costs in the longer term,” the auditor said.

In the report, Winspear and her team articulate a number of factors fuelling the increasing expenditures and the failure to cost out legislative changes and new policies or projects in the long term. She warned that all new laws or changes can have significant cost implications and the government should have a clearer understanding of the future cost implications.

While the UPM has certainly added to the spending in recent years, the problem stretches back to previous administrations. In a report Winspear published some five years ago, she warned that the government was not costing out its policies and legislative changes.

The biggest example was the amendments to the Public Authorities Act, which cost millions of dollars but have not been factored into the government’s future budgets. Winspear previously recommended that the CIG estimate and fund the cost of implementing the PAA as well as develop a pay strategy for the entire public sector and factor this into its budgets. However, this has not been done.

Another major financing problem for the government is the overall payroll for the growing government headcount as it rolls out more and more services, new policies and initiatives, all of which require people to do the work. Public sector pay increased more than 50% over the six years that the report spans, reaching $650 million in 2023. Some of the increase is because of pay awards to better align salaries with the cost of living, but the public sector has also grown by around 20%.

Issuing a clear warning that the government must think about the sustainability of public finances when shaping policy, the auditor warned that while the long-term prognosis is of significant concern, the short-term budgeting isn’t great either.

While various MPs have raised the question of the government’s financial sustainability on both sides of the House in recent years, Winspear said in the report that her team could not find any evidence that the “risks have been formally identified, documented or quantified”.

The OAG made six recommendations to better manage, understand and address the CIG’s long-term sustainability and the inherent risks by estimating and budgeting for the financial consequences of policy commitments, strategies, plans and legislation — which appear to be perfectly reasonable asks. However, the administrative arm of government has only partially accepted the list of recommendations.

In a press release responding to this latest damning report, Deputy Governor Franz Manderson, who heads the civil service, said that where applicable and feasible, the recommendations would be implemented.

“Government will consider the issues identified in the report and, where necessary, the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development will take the lead in outlining strategies to address them,” he said.

“The Civil Service remains committed to supporting the elected government in the effective implementation of policy decisions and we will continue to improve our approaches to promote further growth, sustainability and the development of our country and people,” Maderson added.

See Winspear’s report below: