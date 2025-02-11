Where is Cayman heading?
Depressed Young Caymanian writes: This government is hellbent on wasting public funds on the most ridiculous projects, and for what reason, I honestly don’t know. With this kind of spending, aren’t we headed for bankruptcy at some point? So many of the proposals, especially during this election season, seem like they’re trying to destroy the main pillar of our economy — the financial services industry or, at least from my understanding, from the articles/comments I’ve read, especially with immigration.
As for Mr Kenneth Bryan’s take on how tourism is such a major contributor to our economy, that’s just nonsense. It’s becoming incredibly hard to live here — housing is unaffordable, the cost of living is sky-high, and there are so few opportunities.
If we ever enter into a deal like the one his team is proposing, I genuinely feel it will financially cripple my generation and those that follow. Let me not even get started on the CI$1 billion road either, lmao. There are so many more areas in this country where people are genuinely suffering and need attention and fighting for than some damn cruise port. Like seriously? KMT
I’m really asking: at this point, is this country even worth living in anymore? I’m 25, I have no kids, I got my undergrad and grad degrees abroad from two first-world countries, and I came back home to work. I have no debt or other financial commitments/restraints. Should I just pack it up and try to build a life abroad if the future of Cayman is heading toward bankruptcy?
Our government is starting to remind me of corrupt African dictators, and look where that got them. We don’t even have to look that far, as within our own region, in the Caribbean, we can see how corrupt governments have completely destroyed other islands. Is that what’s next on the ballot for the future of the Cayman Islands?
Honestly, I’m just looking for some real advice: is it worth staying here and settling down? Do you think things will get better, or are my generation and younger just screwed? I feel like I’m hitting a breaking point, and the news and comments I read every day are just depressing. I’d really appreciate some genuine guidance from those of you who are older and have more experience than I do.
I’ve grown up here my whole life — this place is all I’ve known until I went abroad for my studies — but genuinely, how much longer can my generation call this place home when we can no longer afford to live here?
Depressed Young Caymanian.
This comment was posted in response to More road works to come as GT revamp nears end.
Category: Viewpoint
Same age / background as the poster and its actually hilarious that it felt like i wrote that. Feel the exact same.
Only difference with me is that i work in financial services – going abroad will mean a hefty tax bill that makes it not worth it. In the UK i’d already be in the top tax bracket + COL in London – yikes :].
Emotions neither prove nor disprove facts. There was a time when any rational adult understood this. But years of dumbed-down education and emphasis on how people ‘feel’ have left too many people unable to see through this media gimmick.
In one word: RUN
Sad but true. This is what happens when politicians like Kenny, Julie, Mac and that fool Jon Jon focus on lining their own pockets and their own egos and don’t give a flying fig about our country and our people.
Short term gain (theirs) over long term pain (ours).
And be very clear. Dan Scott is cut from this very same cloth. What has he ever done for our country that hasn’t lined his pockets or fed his ego?
This might sound corny to you, but people like you are our hope, and our future. It’s not going to be easy for you. It wasn’t easy for us either, but I think things made more sense back then. Most of the electors are up in age. That doesn’t make us suspect, because we see and feel the same things you do. We remember a time not so very long ago where there was a togetherness, and a sense of unity. I have nothing against all the expats — they are just trying to make their way in life just like us. When I came to the Cayman Islands 35 years ago, all the hospitality services, bartenders, store clerks, dive operations, taxi drivers were Caymanians. The minimum wage is killing the progression of young Caymanians. Yes, raising the minimum wage will temporarily cause a rise in the costs of goods at a time where everything is already too expensive. However, it will allow Caymanians to get off NAU and become gainfully employed, and as a glorious by-product, those jobs which replace expats with Caymanians will result in less cars on the road.
You are on the right track, and if you ran, I would vote for you if I could, purely on the truth that you see and can clearly articulate that which is wrong and adrift with our beloved Cayman. Thank you.
I feel for you, as a Caymanian born in the late 1950s and seen the changes. My children are just a bit older than you are and yours is their story..
young, qualified, ambitious Caymanians questioning their future in Cayman.
One good thing I gather from the Commentatator and many posters, is the recognition of the waste and mismanagement of public funds. Young voters, please don’t be like your parents and vote for the handout or favour from a candidate. Please get away from that mentality.
That is NOT how good politics are supposed to work. Not the Jim Bodden/McKeeva Bush style of Caymanian politics! It shouldn’t be about specifically satisfying the portion of electorate who are known supporters but aim to benefit the larger community, the islands and interests of the people at large. One example, NS sports courts near the launching ramp. What’s the benefit thereof? Anyone seen anyone playing there? Waste.
Voters, ensure your choices are educationally capable, ethical, strong and determined for positive change for Caymanians!
Candidates and potential candidates, please stop the political vote buying!!. You all live here with us, you all see and know the reality for the average Caymanian. What has vote buying and sell-out politics got US? US Caymanians? Got us third class in our own islands! WTH??
The waste of public funds is supported by the ineptness of most of the public service….CS and SAGC’s. Gross wastage on mis-managed projects, projects having to be done more than once (Ritz roundabout on ETH, NS speed bumps, numerous others), and oh, excessive Xmas parties, travel jaunts, and so on.
So people, first-time voters, it is past time for ACCOUNTABILITY in both the political and administrative branches of our Government. This is the time to establish our RED LINE in the white sand and demand accountability for US, Caymanians! And don’t back down like Obama, when they waste and mismanage OUR money,file a Class Action lawsuit against those two branches of Government!
Wake up people, do not vote for any more uneducated, slick n sleazy, broke n greedy, excon, spineless or unethical person to represent us, EVER!
When government start seizing private property the writing is in the wall. All potential investors should take note.
You could be the next.
Some argue that Cayman should focus solely on stayover tourism, claiming cruise ships don’t bring enough value. However, the reality is that Cayman does not have the natural resources or excursion capacity to sustain itself on stayover visitors alone. Cruise tourism is essential because it supports businesses that rely on high daily foot traffic, such as retailers, restaurants, and tour operators.
Why Cayman Needs Both Cruise & Stayover Tourism
1. Limited Excursion Capacity – Unlike larger Caribbean destinations with vast land-based attractions, Cayman’s main draws (beaches, diving, and Stingray City) have a natural limit on how many visitors they can accommodate for extended stays. Cruises provide volume without overwhelming our infrastructure long-term.
2. Economic Balance – Cruise tourism helps small businesses thrive by providing a steady stream of customers. Meanwhile, stayover visitors bring higher per-trip spending, but in lower overall numbers. Removing cruise ships would create an economic gap that stayover tourism alone can’t fill.
3. Strategic Tourism Mix – Many cruise passengers return as stayover guests after experiencing Cayman for the first time. Rather than choosing one over the other, we should be maximizing the benefits of both.
Instead of eliminating cruise tourism, Cayman should focus on managing its impact while improving the stayover experience. Additionally, exploring new industries, such as a stronger tech sector, sports tourism, or cannabis cafes could diversify our economy beyond just visitors.
We are fortunate to be in a destination that attracts both types of tourists—we should embrace that, not limit ourselves.
The world is theoretical to the young. They know how things ought to be. Life, aging, teaches us how things actually are.
Get this propaganda BS out of here, ACT bot.
Agree on stay over tourism. Disagree on cruise tourism. Nothing absolutely nothing is good about cruise tourism. How much trash, gray water and blackwater cruise tourism generates while in land? What is the cost of managing waste generated by cruise tourism while on land?
Thank you for the ChatGPT effluent. /s
I know that this was not written as a Viewpoint but it is still a very important Viewpoint for our entire community to understand. Thank you to the person who made this post.
FWIW – I went abroad for university and also gained work experience overseas. The work experience was valuable work but it also showed me that the grass is not always greener in the long term. Cayman still has opportunities for young Caymanians particularly if young Caymanians can organise themselves into a political force that can create many more opportunities for young Caymanians.
One final point, IMHO it is important to be informed in relation to the issues facing our country and the mainstream media help in that regard. As for comments about media articles, the whining can be ignored but pay attention to the comments that identify specific problems and also offer ways to make the country better. Pay attention to the good ideas and if you are able, act on them. It is our future. We should shape it into what we want..
Stay. You won’t find anywhere better. But be prepared to look out for yourself.
Cayman still has sound financial & social underpinnings. Wherever else you go the economy will be doing not much better and will have its ups and downs over the next 75 years (giving you a 100 year lifespan.)
Anywhere else you go you’ll (probably) find the same political angst. The two major western economies I’m familiar with if you ask the political supporters of the party not in power then their country is being shortsightedly sold down the river. The same as we say about Cayman.
And the less said about Cayman’s, and every other country’s, lack of social peace and cohesion between groups of residents the better. That topic is just depressing. (Again I’ve got a narrow pool of expertise but I haven’t heard of anywhere that’s really found a solution, especially for migrants.)
Sure you could go somewhere else and divorce yourself from the social-politics of the place. But you could equally check out here in Cayman and let the rest of us try to solve the problems. But if you see problems here that you want fixed you’ll see them wherever you are and (rightly) want them fixed. So no difference. Except maybe how much you can make a difference. (More here than there, I’d warrant, as given Cayman’s size one person can make more of a difference more easily. Though that’s a double-edged sword of course in that if you do live here you almost have to be part of the solution or you become part of the problem. No coasting along.)
So wherever you are you’re going to need to look out for yourself (and the place where you are):
– Be politically / socially involved trying to fix problems.
– Be economically savvy to insulate yourself from external economic shocks (pandemics, etc.) and internal ones (like health care & pension).
– Climate Change – Yes its going to impact your generation worse (I hope, no disrespect but I hope I’m dead before we see the worst of it) but the idea of communities that are naturally safe from climate change looks less and less likely with each disaster. So lets assume wherever you go you’ll have to weather that storm. Which is mainly an economic one. (Like everything its going to impact poor people worser. Don’t be poor if you can help it. And if you can, make sure to help the poor people in your community. Because often times people can’t help it.)
– Refugee – Yes, here or almost anywhere things could get so bad that you decide your best recourse is to flee. But this brings us back to being economically savvy.
So, with politics-economy-society-climatology in mind, can you find somewhere better than Cayman for the foreseeable future? No, I don’t think so. Sure, maybe you can find somewhere like Cayman in the 1980s. (Taking that as a ‘golden age’ for the sake of discussion.) But if you were 25 & moved to Cayman in 1985 you’d be 65 in Cayman now and looking to retire and worried about how your pension is going to hold up given the rising cost of health and home insurance. Nowhere is perfect.
So, rather than rolling the dice somewhere else you might as well stay here and try to make your life, and Cayman, as good as you can. You’re going to have to do that no matter where you go.
Most of what you said was sage advice, however it is my guess that you got thumbs down for the climate change nonsense, and it IS nonsense insofar as these three islands are concerned. Listen, we obviously need to mitigate the dump, and learn to manage our waste, and recycle, and clean up everthing, otherwise known as CONSERVATIONISM. We can gradually move toward an electric car economy, as it becomes feasibile to do so.
The sea isn’t rising. It isn’t coming for you or for me.
it’ is heading off a cliff 🆘⛔️
Pack it up. For Pete’s sake even your beaches or whatever is left of it are for visitors and private property owners. That leaves you with what? The Dump? It will just grow bigger and taller. Leave these Cancer Cluster Islands, they have no future.
Well expressed frustration of your generation of educated Caymanians.
My heart goes out to you as you watch the promise that was Cayman, being eroded by the uneducated self serving Kenneth’s of this world.
I beg you stay and fight those who are unraveling the fabric of Cayman.
Saunders is using his openly racist dislike of white Caymanians.
Mac forgets he is no longer God of West Bay.
Seymour is just too dumb to know the difference between right and wrong.
Juliana believes she has a Divine right to act as she pleases.
Kenneth is lurking in the shadows waiting to strike where he will gain the most.
Their $200Million dollar new prison,and the $300Million dollar cruise pier alone will bankrupt Cayman. You can be a part of stopping these wastes which YOUR generation will pay for….$500million for 25 or 30 years.
Ganja and Gambling will round off the demise of Cayman.
The five above are your watchlist of those who will destroy what’s left of Cayman as they strive for independence. They will be joined on their journey by others who will believe independence will pave the streets with gold.
Good luck, Vote Carefully, and remember that every Jamaican wants to escape to Cayman….for a reason.
Dear candidates in the 2025 election
THIS is how your youth feel.
THIS is why they have no interest in voting.
THIS is our reality as young Caymanians.
But we should register and vote, right?
Why?
For a leader that gets their seat from 1% of the voters in the nation?
For career politicians who are above the law?
To continue to be excluded from the group of people constantly referred to as “our stakeholders”?
As per the great and relevant Kendrick Lamar, “the revolution will be televised. Right time, wrong guy.”
I can’t tell you if you should stay or go. It sounds like you’ve got education, and therefore opportunities, either way. What I can tell you is to stop reading the “news and comments.” Take it from an old guy, it’s never as bad as the media and the whiners tell you it is. Your life will be what you make it, whether here or elsewhere. And I wish you well. I hope you make it glorious.
SMB is gone. The Dump is a major health hazard and keeps growing. Overdevelopment and traffic congestion. These things take away quality of life in Grand Cayman. You might as well live in Miami.
The next direct hit Cat.5 will create hell in Cayman.
well said and there is little hope for young caymanians i’m afraid.
always remember this administration has wasted $4-5bn with nothing to show for it.
that is the real crime.
will ppm be any different…not based on their previous performance.
another raft inexperienced independents???…don’t make me laugh.
very depressing state of affairs.
Feel you. I’m also an under 30 Caymanian voter with a degree. I make way above average wage, but don’t want kids either. Cayman just doesn’t feel like it’s for Caymanians anymore. I get one shot to enjoy this life and I’m not about to make myself 10x more miserable, for what??
We’re outnumbered 1:4, yet striving for more immigration.
The road is gridlocked at bottlenecks, yet we want to funnel more people there.
Our finite land is traded for residency, so high school leavers have to compete with foreign millionaires to get on the housing ladder.
Who are we building for?
Do you hear the Caymanian accent at all anymore when you go to the grocery store?
I tell ya what tho, I will starve here than give up and move away from my beloved isle(s) Cayman like the rest of unna who jumped ship. Sorry for the bluntness.
And yes Karen from Crystal Harbour, “unna” is a word. The day that someone commented to me not to say that word here I knew we were finished.
What does unna mean, please?
Serious question: I have no idea.
Very real concerns! many of the issues go beyond just the government. Hospitality is a huge influence on the island, but the issue is the owner who must be 60% Caymanian are willing to treat our own like they are unimportant by offering wages no one can live off- not even the imported staff. it is blatantly obvious the government is taking care of the rich prominent Caymanians who own these businesses by not willing to move on the minimum wage. this kills any chance of a Caymanian to be willing to start from the ground up to try to work in hospitality. the belief that we should be this high net worth destination without the appropriate training is insane. But when the government is run by high school drop outs and people who have never had a job, what do you expect.
the other issue is if you leave, no country is any better at the moment. the rich are getting rich and the poor are struggling- be it USA, England or Canada, no place is any better.
I feel your pain!
I’m sure there will be much wiser advise from others. Unfortunately, I’m not sure how much you can rally your fellow Caymanians to “see the light”, this latest crop of politicians certainly feel that the money will never run out and am certain they would never manage their own personal finances they way they ruin the country’s. I never really felt that blatant corruption existed until recently. CHANGE IS NECESSARY!
At your young age, I think it’s wise to go abroad and get real, 1st world work experience for a few years, and should you wish to return, you will be highly sought out with your world experience. I don’t think things are great in the 1st world at the moment either though unfortunately. From what I’ve seen in my travels, its so expensive EVERYWHERE and then with the shock of having to pay taxes on a salary that would likely be far less than what is usually available here, if you are in a professional field.
Of course there is a tremendous amount of experiences out there in the real world, but if you love Cayman as I do, you’ll likely want to return.
I’m sure others will tell you that despite the lower wage and the tax shock they are better off, but I always wonder then why are they on the Cayman sites commenting if there life is so wonderful where they are. We all know many people who leave yet seem to return as soon as they can and if they can’t, they want to.
Being Caymanian truly has privileges, use them wisely and you’ll be just fine! Wishing you the best!
It is not expensive in Florida. And it has jobs and beaches. Last checked, everyone dies from cancer in Cayman before they even turn even 60. children are born with cancer and congenital abnormalities. Grand Cayman is trashed literally and figuratively beyond of point of no return.
FLORIDA? Nothing more needs to be said.
$hithole of the USA. Well actually all of the US is a $hithole now.
Start by regulating AirBnBs so that we get back affordable places to live for our own!
ha as if anyone can afford SMB even without air bnbs.
People who own those will keep it as vacation homes not offer them up to long term renters
Start by changing the voting system
I understand you and empathize with you. The biggest challenge we face, is that people (both young and older) just want someone else to address the issues and solve the problems. It doesn’t work that way. Voters need to learn the data so they can ask the right questions and lobby MPs for solutions. I encourage you to explain that your friends. Get involved. You and all your peers deserve to build your life, your career, your family here. These are our islands, and if we leave, we will leave them unprotected from people who only care about money
Well written. You are absolutely right that younger voters acting together have an opportunity to change things for better. They can do that by insisting that wanna-be politicians produce manifestos that addess in detail how they will deal with the many problems facing Caymanians. They can also do it by a referendum to force the government to address the many issues one at a time, whether that is banning AirBNB and similar businesses that make housing almost impossible to significantly restricting immigration to raising the minimum wage to something that ordinary Caymanians can live on. Get involved – make things change.
Agreed stay and fight to save Cayman from the short term greed of the likes of Mac Kenneth and Saunders.
The future is yours , don’t let them put you in debt to keep it.
Fight? And what about simply living?
We fight against cancer, other diseases, drunk driving, teenage pregnancies, crime, global warming, racism, corruption, animal cruelty, human trafficking, child abuse, domestic abuse, actual wars, … the list can go on for pages. Did we win any war?