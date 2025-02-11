Where is Cayman heading?

Depressed Young Caymanian writes: This government is hellbent on wasting public funds on the most ridiculous projects, and for what reason, I honestly don’t know. With this kind of spending, aren’t we headed for bankruptcy at some point? So many of the proposals, especially during this election season, seem like they’re trying to destroy the main pillar of our economy — the financial services industry or, at least from my understanding, from the articles/comments I’ve read, especially with immigration.

As for Mr Kenneth Bryan’s take on how tourism is such a major contributor to our economy, that’s just nonsense. It’s becoming incredibly hard to live here — housing is unaffordable, the cost of living is sky-high, and there are so few opportunities.

If we ever enter into a deal like the one his team is proposing, I genuinely feel it will financially cripple my generation and those that follow. Let me not even get started on the CI$1 billion road either, lmao. There are so many more areas in this country where people are genuinely suffering and need attention and fighting for than some damn cruise port. Like seriously? KMT

I’m really asking: at this point, is this country even worth living in anymore? I’m 25, I have no kids, I got my undergrad and grad degrees abroad from two first-world countries, and I came back home to work. I have no debt or other financial commitments/restraints. Should I just pack it up and try to build a life abroad if the future of Cayman is heading toward bankruptcy?

Our government is starting to remind me of corrupt African dictators, and look where that got them. We don’t even have to look that far, as within our own region, in the Caribbean, we can see how corrupt governments have completely destroyed other islands. Is that what’s next on the ballot for the future of the Cayman Islands?

Honestly, I’m just looking for some real advice: is it worth staying here and settling down? Do you think things will get better, or are my generation and younger just screwed? I feel like I’m hitting a breaking point, and the news and comments I read every day are just depressing. I’d really appreciate some genuine guidance from those of you who are older and have more experience than I do.

I’ve grown up here my whole life — this place is all I’ve known until I went abroad for my studies — but genuinely, how much longer can my generation call this place home when we can no longer afford to live here?

Depressed Young Caymanian.