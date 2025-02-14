Watler convicted of murdering Duffell on DNA alone

Ian Duffell

(CNS): Lindsay Kirk Watler (55) was found guilty of murder on Wednesday by a jury of nine women and three men following a two-week trial. Watler had denied killing George Ian Duffell (51) and continued to do so as the jury read out their verdict when he said, “I didn’t do it.” Duffell was murdered on the night of 14 October during a confrontation in West Bay. The crown’s case was based purely on DNA evidence found under Duffell’s fingernails, with no other evidence or motive to support it.

Duffell sustained multiple injuries, including a deep injury to the left side of his neck and a severe wound to the lower right chest, both of which would have been fatal. The DNA taken from under Duffell’s nails was 420 trillion times more likely to have come from Watler than anyone else. Duffell also had injuries to his hands, indicating he had tried to defend himself from the attack.

In addition to Duffell’s own DNA and Watler’s, the DNA of a third unidentified person had also contributed to the samples. No motive has ever been offered for the killing, and Watler has consistently denied being the murderer. However, he gave inconsistent evidence to the police and lied about his whereabouts on the night of the murder. Watler also was unable to offer any explanation for how his DNA was under Duffell’s nails.

According to the prosecution’s case, Duffell was walking home from Kelly’s Bar when a man confronted him along Swallow Road and pursued him. A police constable had allegedly identified Duffell as the man being chased but could not identify the attacker. The pursuit ended in an altercation in a nearby yard, where Duffel was killed.

Following the verdict, Watler was remanded in custody until March, when he will return to court for a sentencing hearing. Although Watler is facing a statutory life term of imprisonment of around 30 years, the court has the discretion to reduce or increase the tariff depending on the circumstances of the crime and the offender.