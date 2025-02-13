US visitor dies following snorkelling trip
(CNS): A 73-year-old woman died Tuesday afternoon, the first water-related death this year. Police said she had been out snorkelling with a tour boat when she encountered difficulties at around 2:50pm. She was assisted back aboard, and the crew administered oxygen to her as the vessel headed to the South Terminal in George Town. The woman, a visitor from the United States, lost consciousness as she was being taken back to shore.
EMS met the vessel on shore and administered CPR to the woman, who was transported by ambulance to the Cayman Islands Hospital. She was subsequently pronounced deceased by the attending doctor, police said.
She leaves us doing exactly what she loved, with the blessings of Mother Ocean. Our days are finite – do what you love, and give thanks for every day.
May our visitor rest in peace. My condolences to the family and friends abroad.
💙🇰🇾