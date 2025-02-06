UPM still pursuing forced acquisition of GT beach land
(CNS): The minority UPM administration is proving to be less of an actual lame duck, despite having lost its majority and mandate to govern. The Cayman Islands Government has revealed it is continuing to pursue a compulsory acquisition of a small piece of beachfront land in George Town known as Red Spot.
Speaking in parliament on Wednesday, Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan said that updated independent valuations of the land had been undertaken, and an offer had been made to the owner of the small plot on the harbourfront where local fisherfolk have traditionally plied their wares.
In October, the CIG accepted a private member’s motion submitted by backbencher MP McKeeva Bush (WBW) to consider the compulsory acquisition of the small parcels that make up the piece of land where the fish market is located.
Most of Red Spot (aka Dora’s Beach) is owned by Chris Johnson, who remains reluctant to sell the site to the government as he has long intended to donate the land to the people as a beach for everyone to use free from commercial activity.
However, Bryan confirmed that, given its importance to the local community, the government was still pursuing the purchase. A lawyer has been appointed by the Attorney General’s Chambers to pursue the acquisition. However, a revised offer is likely to be made to provide evidence to the court that the CIG had made as many reasonable attempts as possible to buy the land for a fair price and settle the issue amicably.
He said a section 6 notice, which indicates the government’s intention to acquire the parcels, will be posted on the land even as the negotiations with Johnson continue. If he does not agree to sell, the CIG will seek a court hearing where it will present an affidavit about why it wants to take the land. A notice will then be issued for that hearing, providing the owner an opportunity to object.
It is extremely rare for the government to attempt to force a private landowner to sell their land, given the importance of the concept of property ownership to the local political and economic system. The CIG’s power to acquire land by force is usually only used when it is building what it perceives as essential roads.
Previous governments have been extremely reluctant to forcefully take land and have been willing to enter into very lengthy negotiations to secure land for roads to avoid the need to so publicly take property from an owner against their will.
CNS reached out to Johnson in the wake of Bryan’s indication that the government is ready to present the matter before the court, but he is currently overseas.
However, he has repeatedly told CNS that the land is not for sale because once work is complete on the site, he intends to establish a trust to create a public beach, which will be donated to the people to ensure public access to what is effectively the only beach area in the harbour.
Category: Politics
Stand strong, Mr. Johnson!
Most are not local fishermen. They are from Honduras and just come here to clean and sell their catch.
This is insane. It’s private property.
Don’t worry, once the new immigration changes go through at best Chris will be a level 3 Caymanian and then Bryan can just put up an illegal sign that reads “It mine now Bobo”. No court case or payment needed.
That or he can say it out loud three times while clapping his hands and then it becomes law. Full moon and donkeys optional but can’t hurt.
/sarc
Stop, just stop! Kenny’s ego needs to be checked.
This is a vindictive bullying attack by Bryan and Mac Bush, on someone who has been a critic of their unprincipled political shenanigans.
The land is not essential for a hospital or road in the public interest….their motivation is simply abuse of powers while they’re still in office.
Bryan and Bush embody the lowest form of politician akin to the worst traits of African dictators.
I’ve checked. It’s huge and out of control.
🚨 OFFICIAL TRANSMISSION FROM THE ADEPTUS RIDICULOUS 🚨
Re: The Absolute Monarchy of the Cayman Islands—All Hail Queen Juliana! 👑💰
Citizens of Absurdistan, the era of democracy has ended! Long live Her Majesty, Queen Juliana I, the divinely anointed sovereign of the Cayman Islands, chosen by celestial decree (or was it a WhatsApp prophecy?) to reign over all lands, beaches, and bank accounts with righteous impunity.
📜 The Royal Decree: The Crown Now Owns Your Property
In an act of pure, undisputed monarchical governance, Her Majesty Queen Juliana I has decreed that the disputed George Town beach shall henceforth belong to the Crown (a.k.a. the government, a.k.a. herself).
💰 Compensation for the original owner?
• NONE! Because why pay for something you can just take?
💼 Legal Precedent?
• The great South African land expropriation policy—a marvel of state-sponsored theft wrapped in bureaucratic justification!
🛑 Public Backlash?
• Who cares? If the peasants complain too much, they’ll be labeled “obstacles to progress” or worse—“expats!”
🛡 The Grand Justification: Divine Land Redistribution!
👑 “The land is for the people!” (Translation: It’s for the government to sell later.)
📜 “God has spoken!” (Translation: A voice in my head told me to do it.)
💰 “We must preserve Cayman for Caymanians!” (Translation: Only for my loyal subjects and donors.)
🔍 “This is about justice!” (Translation: Justice means whatever we need it to mean this week.)
🏰 The Expansion of the Monarchy—What’s Next?
💼 All businesses shall now belong to the Crown.
• Foreign investment? HA! Foreign expropriation is the future!
🏡 Your home is no longer yours.
• If you have oceanfront property, expect a royal eviction notice soon.
💵 A new Royal Wealth Redistribution Tax (100% for the throne, of course).
• “Give unto Queen Juliana what is Queen Juliana’s!”
📢 Absolute control of speech
• Criticizing the monarchy? Treason!
• Using satire? Double treason!
• Expect new ministries such as the Department of Thought Crimes.
🔥 FINAL VERDICT: Welcome to the Kingdom of Caymanistan!
📜 The era of democracy is over.
👑 All land belongs to the Crown.
💰 Your assets are now “communal.”
🚨 Dissent will not be tolerated.
👑 Hail Queen Juliana, First of Her Name, Protector of the Fiefdoms, Expropriator of Beaches, Supreme Priestess of the Absurd, and Defender of the Divine Right to Rule!
⚠️ Disclaimer:
While this decree is entirely fictional, the government’s ongoing land grabs, unchecked power, and absence of fair compensation are very, very real.
This absurdist nightmare is not a joke—it’s a warning. Because what happens when governments believe they can take without consequence?
🚨 Today it’s a beach. Tomorrow, it’s your home.
Are you employed? Genuine question, it is like you wait and camp inside your room, itching for the opportunity to write these long, cringe and unfunny parables. The only person I could think of that enjoys hearing themselves speak this much is a guy called Kenny B, do you lot happen to be related by chance?
Is this just an ego thing on behalf of Bryan? Government bought land just a few doors down by Whitehall Bay, can’t the fish market relocate there? The fishmarket was not there when I was a kid in the 1990s.
Correct! There never, never, ever, ever, never, never, ever, ever, was a fishmarket at that spot, NEVER! Besides that all the fish come in a truck from Marina Drive having been caught on fishing boats from Honduras.
I’m Caymanian.
Re “importance to the local community”
It is a smelly covered area where they chop up fish.
Chris Johnson wants it to be water and beach access for Caymanians.
What do Mac and Kenny have in mind ? Another Kenny crack hangout ? This is unbelievable , even for political vermin like Bush and Bryan.
F@K off Kenny you aren’t a statesman you are a convicted drug dealer!
This is one of Kenneth’s dumbest moves ever. It is a major reason why he cannot be trusted because he is emotionally unstable plus does not understand the consequences of his many reckless actions.