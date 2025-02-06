UPM still pursuing forced acquisition of GT beach land

Fish market in George Town

(CNS): The minority UPM administration is proving to be less of an actual lame duck, despite having lost its majority and mandate to govern. The Cayman Islands Government has revealed it is continuing to pursue a compulsory acquisition of a small piece of beachfront land in George Town known as Red Spot.

Speaking in parliament on Wednesday, Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan said that updated independent valuations of the land had been undertaken, and an offer had been made to the owner of the small plot on the harbourfront where local fisherfolk have traditionally plied their wares.

In October, the CIG accepted a private member’s motion submitted by backbencher MP McKeeva Bush (WBW) to consider the compulsory acquisition of the small parcels that make up the piece of land where the fish market is located.

Most of Red Spot (aka Dora’s Beach) is owned by Chris Johnson, who remains reluctant to sell the site to the government as he has long intended to donate the land to the people as a beach for everyone to use free from commercial activity.

However, Bryan confirmed that, given its importance to the local community, the government was still pursuing the purchase. A lawyer has been appointed by the Attorney General’s Chambers to pursue the acquisition. However, a revised offer is likely to be made to provide evidence to the court that the CIG had made as many reasonable attempts as possible to buy the land for a fair price and settle the issue amicably.

He said a section 6 notice, which indicates the government’s intention to acquire the parcels, will be posted on the land even as the negotiations with Johnson continue. If he does not agree to sell, the CIG will seek a court hearing where it will present an affidavit about why it wants to take the land. A notice will then be issued for that hearing, providing the owner an opportunity to object.

It is extremely rare for the government to attempt to force a private landowner to sell their land, given the importance of the concept of property ownership to the local political and economic system. The CIG’s power to acquire land by force is usually only used when it is building what it perceives as essential roads.

Previous governments have been extremely reluctant to forcefully take land and have been willing to enter into very lengthy negotiations to secure land for roads to avoid the need to so publicly take property from an owner against their will.

CNS reached out to Johnson in the wake of Bryan’s indication that the government is ready to present the matter before the court, but he is currently overseas.

However, he has repeatedly told CNS that the land is not for sale because once work is complete on the site, he intends to establish a trust to create a public beach, which will be donated to the people to ensure public access to what is effectively the only beach area in the harbour.