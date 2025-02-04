UPM stalled work on economic plan because of election

Financial Secretary Ken Jefferson at PAC

(CNS): The first steps taken by the finance ministry to begin shaping a sustainable economic development plan for the Cayman Islands were stalled by the UPM administration back in August 2024 because the caucus decided that it wasn’t appropriate even to do the early groundwork because there was to be an election this year.

Financial Secretary Ken Jefferson told the Public Accounts Committee last week that a Cabinet paper he submitted on the approach the ministry’s management team believed would be needed

See the full story as well as other election news and comment on the CNS Election Section.