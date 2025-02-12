UPM sacks six NCC members, including experts

Previous members of the National Conservation Council

(CNS): The UPM has fired all of the appointed experts from the National Conservation Council in what appears to be a shocking act of revenge against the NCC members, who advocated against the government’s attempts to gut the National Conservation Act and successfully challenged errors by the Central Planning Authority in court several times.

Just three weeks before Nomination Day and the period when Cabinet can no longer execute new policy, the UPM has replaced the scientists with former politicians and political supporters. All of those who have been fired were due to serve until August of this year.

Even though the law requires experts on the council, the UPM has sacked Stuart Mailer, the NCC’s chairman, replacing him with Gilbert McLean, who has no environmental or conservation credentials.

According to a notice on the government gazette posted Wednesday, former MPs Arden McLean and Ezzard Miller, both long-time opponents of the conservation law who have no relevant experience or expertise, are two new “Technical” appointees, replacing Lisa Hurlston and Patricia Bradly, both qualified scientists.

Former District Commissioner Kenny Ryan is replacing the late Captain Harrison Bothwell as a Cayman Brac/technical representative.

Steve McField, Paula Tathum and Captain Eugene Ebanks have been placed on the council as district representatives. Only Ian Kirkham, who has a background in environmental science, has survived the mass firing. Even Lucille Seymour, the aunt of Dwayne Seymour, who took over responsibility for the sustainability ministry in November, has been pushed off the council. Frank Roulstone, the National Trust representative also remains as Cabinet cannot fire him given the conservation law guarantees a seat for the trust.

The NCC has just three more meetings before the election, one of which will be public. But if the remaining members of the UPM retain office and lead a post-election coalition, the new appointees, who are clearly inappropriate for any government serious about protecting the environment, could all remain on the council.

Local environmental activists began describing the move on social media as “truly alarming”. Katrina Jurn, one of Cayman’s leading environmental scientists, posted that this was an explicit “slap in the face” to those who have “stood up for our conservation act, good governance and against the development cabal” and a retaliation against the NCC for defending itself against the UPM’s proposed amendments and for the courtroom vindication.

Check back to CNS for more on this story tomorrow.