Two back-to-back shootings reported in West Bay

Crime scene tape at Centennial Towers after the shooting

(CNS): Police have arrested three men for attempted murder in connection with two shootings that occurred within half an hour of each other early Saturday morning in West Bay. A security guard was shot in the foot at a construction site on Birth Tree Hill Road at around 1:30am. Thirty minutes later, vehicles in the parking lot near Centennial Towers and Subways sandwich store were damaged when two men opened fire towards two other men. No one was hit.

In the first shooting, police said that a security guard on duty at the construction site was approached by a man dressed in dark clothing who revealed a gun, causing the security guard to flee. As he did, he heard shots and then noticed an injury to his foot. When the emergency services arrived, he was taken to the hospital, where he received treatment and was said to be in stable condition.

Police began searching for the gunman and had cause to stop a man on a motorbike on Finch Drive. The 22-year-old West Bay man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and taken into custody.

Then, at around 2am, the police were called to Centennial Towers, where they learned two men had entered the car park from the Boggy Sands and opened fire in the parking lot, hitting a vehicle and Subways.

The suspects fled in a black Honda Fit, but the Firearms Response Unit soon intercepted the vehicle, again on Finch Drive, West Bay. The two men inside, a 24-year-old and a 41-year-old, both from West Bay, were arrested for attempted murder and remain in custody.

In response to the shootings, the RCIPS deployed high-visibility armed and regular units across the West Bay district to provide public reassurance and ensure the safety of the community.

According to unconfirmed reports on social media, gunmen also robbed the Chill Spott Restaurant by Countryside in Savannah on Saturday night. Check back for more details on that incident later.

Police are now investigating the West Bay shootings and have urged anyone with any information to call West Bay Police Station on 949-3999 or 911. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Cayman Crime Stoppers website.