Tour bus grounded for lack of air-conditioning

Tour buses (from PTU website)

(CNS): A Public Transport Unit (PTU) inspector grounded a tour bus in George Town on Monday because there was no air-conditioning in the bus. Footage circulating on social media showed an angry driver confronting the PTU officer after the inspector had removed passengers from his bus. According to planning ministry officials, the main role of the PTU is to enforce the rules.

“While we understand the concerns raised by the tour operator, PTU’s primary responsibility is to uphold transport regulations that ensure passenger safety and operational compliance,” the officials stated in the release following the angry exchange yesterday in which the police were also involved.

“In this instance, the vehicle in question was found non-compliant due to a lack of air conditioning, a requirement outlined in the regulatory framework for public transport operators. The PTU enforces these standards to maintain the integrity of the public transport system and ensure that passengers — residents and visitors alike — receive safe and comfortable service.”

The ministry has not spelt out the exact nature of the sanctions imposed on the operator. However, in the video, the driver said the passengers had “been taken off the bus” even though they were happy to stay aboard. CNS asked the ministry directly about the consequences for the bus owner/operator who was taking visitors on a trip before they were asked to get off. Officials told us that the matter is still under review and they would share more information when it is available.

In the release about the incident, the ministry “acknowledged the frustration of the affected operator” but said that “all transport service providers should ensure that their vehicles meet the necessary compliance standards to avoid service disruptions”.