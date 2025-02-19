Tour bus grounded for lack of air-conditioning
(CNS): A Public Transport Unit (PTU) inspector grounded a tour bus in George Town on Monday because there was no air-conditioning in the bus. Footage circulating on social media showed an angry driver confronting the PTU officer after the inspector had removed passengers from his bus. According to planning ministry officials, the main role of the PTU is to enforce the rules.
“While we understand the concerns raised by the tour operator, PTU’s primary responsibility is to uphold transport regulations that ensure passenger safety and operational compliance,” the officials stated in the release following the angry exchange yesterday in which the police were also involved.
“In this instance, the vehicle in question was found non-compliant due to a lack of air conditioning, a requirement outlined in the regulatory framework for public transport operators. The PTU enforces these standards to maintain the integrity of the public transport system and ensure that passengers — residents and visitors alike — receive safe and comfortable service.”
The ministry has not spelt out the exact nature of the sanctions imposed on the operator. However, in the video, the driver said the passengers had “been taken off the bus” even though they were happy to stay aboard. CNS asked the ministry directly about the consequences for the bus owner/operator who was taking visitors on a trip before they were asked to get off. Officials told us that the matter is still under review and they would share more information when it is available.
In the release about the incident, the ministry “acknowledged the frustration of the affected operator” but said that “all transport service providers should ensure that their vehicles meet the necessary compliance standards to avoid service disruptions”.
PTU is and has been a mess, for a long time!
And what about taxi drivers refusing to take registered service animals (dogs) in their taxis or charge an extra fee, that arrive at the airport with their handlers.
Ridiculous…We have chosen to adopt the standards of our neighbor to the SE and of course think and believe that this is the way things should be…Our forefathers in this business held high standards and returning visitors held them in high esteem.
Classless Cayman led by the classless clowns!
But respect for the inspector who stood his ground, did his duty, and was not intimidated by the angry law breaker.
Wish more of our public servants acted that way.
Many of these unfit vehicles and their disagreeable aggressive drivers should be off the roads permanently, and retired. We need to be performance auditing and investing properly in stay over and resident experience, not cruise. That’s where small efforts will pay returns.
The DOT needs to treat the Cayman Islands like their own homes: tidy it up, put away that pile of junk, loose and abandoned toys, weeds and dead plants, give it sweep and some paint, and prep it like we are expecting honored VIP guests for supper. Right after they call the dozen airline reps that service our jurisdiction, to teach them how to describe and pronounce our territory’s name, walk them through a typical arrival process, the immigration kiosks, and advise our prohibition lists on guns, ammo, drugs.
If Rosa can’t do this, she needs to be fired.
Perfect and so true! Maybe will apply for her job, could do it better without so called ‘Tourism’ qualifications, which obviously are useless in this Ministry, they don’t have a clue, just wishing wells!
Every single bus is a relict imported from a more civilized country which discarded it at the end of its useful life there. Once these vehicle reach the island they are then maintained to Jamaican standard and inspected to Caymanian DMV’s standard. The only saving grace is that, due to the lack of local attractions, they literally go nowhere and just fool tourists around the remains of SMB.
Watch recent YouTube videos from Cruise Ship travellers that went to Public Beach.
The once pristine and peaceful beach is overcrowded and deplorable vendors with shanty town vibes are plentiful.
An awful and embarrassing display for main attraction.
And involving tourists?? And they want to build a new dock? Even the poor, desperate refugee boats will avoid Cayman!
Inspect these vehucles once a month and ban them before they get on the road and full of tourists.
Disgusting! Cattle are treated with more respect in most countries!
Where are the RCIP and taxi inspectors? You could pay off the national debt by fining taxi drivers that turn right out of Public Beach in clear violation of the huge no right turn sign.
Why hasn’t the NRA installed the plastic bollards they love so much to keep traffic from turning back on to WB Road?
Too bad no one is controlling the Taxi’s and Buses. They drive like every fare is the last one to be had. Continually blocking traffic trying to convince people to get in.
That’s one of the gifts Cruise tourism brings us. Disruption to traffic and disruption brought by imported 3rd world drivers.
But hey, we gotta sell those T-shirts and made in China tat.
Wait, these things are inspected by sentient beings?
So, why do I see various Toyota buses looking like they’ve done a ram raid on an LED and wheel spacer shop? Why do many of these buses look as though they are held together by decals, zip ties, and prayers?
We need proper buses, like a regular country, then people may want to actually use them, rather than just those who have no alternatives.
Import 3rd world standards and da wa ya get.
Bless
We don’t need new buses. We need a proper public transportation system — one that is comfortable, reliable and safe. Well, after that, if there is a perceived need of specific busses to address the soon-to-be waning cruise crowd, then have high standards for the vehicular conveyances.
First thing they need to do is take away inspection approval from anyone signing off on vehicles that are not road worthy.
I think you would be surprised how bad these vehicles really are if you had someone competent inspect them.
You should check the school buses…
Inspection is first step I agree, but completely useless without Enforcement.