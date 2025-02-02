The saga of the East-West Arterial

Ezzard Miller writes: This road originated with the Master Ground Transportation plan developed by the 1988 to 1992 Government of which I was a member. The purpose of this highway was twofold: to provide a road to move traffic from the Eastern Districts to the capital, George Town, and to ensure we had an alternative to the coastal road after hurricanes or accidents closed the existing road. As I recall, this road had only four access points: East End, Frank Sound, Lookout, and Hirst Drive.

The decision to locate the road in the swamp, now referred to by environmentalists as the Central Wetlands, was made because we wanted to reserve the arable land to live on and grow food. The almost straight road was also positioned to run through most of the SWAMP, parallel to the drainage pattern, rather than across it, increasing the impediment to the drainage patterns.

This roadway was gazetted by the government from 2000 to 2005, and the portion from Prospect to Hirst Road in Newlands was built by the government from 2005 to 2009.

Unfortunately, the extreme Environmentalists, led by the now largely misdirected National Trust, got involved and started objecting to the road.

The Department of Environment has been promoting the protection of the SWAMP, which they had magically and most unscientifically identified as having this vast protection from hurricane damage and nutrient-laden runoff as the source of all marine life in the North Sound and the surrounding reefs.

We North Siders have always known that fish and lobster, in fact, no marine life, can be hatched in brackish water stained by red and black mangrove dye. The yellow water that all you newbies see at Rum Point after heavy rains is this same brackish water that runs off the swamp. When lobster and fish were in the area on low tide, you could sit on the beach at Rum Point and watch the lobsters marching away from the brackish runoff.

The real question is why the environmentalists did not object to and demand all these costly EIAs for the West Bay Road corridor. Could it be because they stood to benefit but would not get the same benefit from the East-West Arterial? These environmentalists are often backed by economic forces that have their eyes on the development to extract great economic gains. Remember the Breakers’ diversion for the new port facility in the quarry holes to handle cargo and cruise ships.

I attended the presentation by the EIA consultants on Tuesday, 21 January, and was, unfortunately, grossly disappointed by their proposals. Oh, there were many colourful maps on display designed to hoodwink us country folk with colours and charts

The two charts I found most interesting were the following;

The chart that supposedly represents the travel time from North Side to George Town, which started with the astounding misinformation that we currently take twenty minutes to complete that journey. As a person who makes this journey on a regular basis, I believe the only time that journey could be completed in that time would be between 2:00am and 3:00am. My wife has to leave home before 5:30am to reach work by 8:00am on a daily basis.



The second chart of interest to me was the newly proposed altered route of the road, which now has several large curves and joins the Frank Sound Road about a mile closer to the Frank Sound junction, forcing the destruction of the only fire station in the Eastern Districts. This suggests we should not even have protection from fire. That is what they think of us. This new location also destroys many acres of rich farmland currently used for farming.

The second chart clearly states that the alternate route is to avoid National Trust land, including the artificially created Parrots Reserve and the Mastic Reserve, as well as a piece of land given to the National Trust by the Dart conglomerate. I also believe that persons with selfish economic interests influenced the relocation of this road.

This chart, therefore, destroys all the other scientific facts presented and makes the whole exercise a waste of public funds. The chart makes it clear that the diversions have nothing to do with the environment but only with the National Trust land.

The zealous environmentalists in the National Trust, aided by the DoE, have successfully required such an elaborate design for this road. None of this is grounded in Caymanian commonsense, which states that the price of nine hundred plus million dollars makes such a road unjustifiable.

I know the people in the Eastern Districts desperately need this road, but I cannot justify the proposed road, which would cost so much.

There is no highway anywhere in the developed world that is so unnecessarily elaborate;

Twenty feet above ground Four lanes of traffic Two bus lanes Two bicycle lanes Four-foot sidewalk on both sides Lighted center lane Solar panels

To name a few.

The financial projection for fifty years and the pollution figures over that fifty years are just pure speculation and are not grounded in reality.

Here is what I support, and I believe most of the people who live in the Eastern Districts will as well:

The road is built as gazetted. The road is built the same way the first phase was built: dig out the peat where necessary, fill it with East End rock, and place drainage pipes as recommended by the EIA consultant. The road is a dual-carriageway in both directions. The road is elevated at the same height as the first phase. No concrete bridges.

I believe such a road could relieve the suffering of the residents in the Eastern Districts and should not cost more than two hundred million, which, even if it is funded by a loan, is justifiable.

I expect any candidate running for elections in the Eastern Electoral Districts will support this road; otherwise, I may have to get involved and campaign house to house against them.

I trust that the NRA will reject this EIA and their proposed design.