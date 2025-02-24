Teen’s arrest in road rage incident was lawful, says CoP

Commissioner of Police Kurt Walton

(CNS): Commissioner of Police Kurt Walton has defended officers who arrested a teenage driver last week after a road rage incident during rush hour traffic, even though eyewitnesses and video footage indicate the young man wasn’t the aggressor. Walton said that, based on evidence, the arrest was lawful and the matter is under active investigation. He added that police “are working diligently to ensure a thorough process” but that people should not jump to conclusions before they complete that investigation.

The altercation was caught on various dash-cams and phones, and the videos have been widely circulated online. They show how the incident turned violent when a 72-year-old man from North Side, who was driving a Tesla, threatened and cursed the younger driver before he pushed his way into his SUV and tried to strike him. The footage shows the young man acting in self-defence by restraining the older driver in a headlock.

The incident happened on Rex Crighton Blvd on 19 February, sometime before 6:00pm. The 17-year-old had merged into the traffic, causing people to break sharply. This enraged the older driver, who, in an angry response, left his car and approached the young man’s SUV accompanied by his wife, making threats and racial slurs.

During the ensuing scuffle, the older man received an injury to his face. As a result, the young man was arrested for ABH while the older man was merely warned of potential prosecution for common assault. At the time, several people told the officers that the older man had started the fight and had offered to show the police dash-cam footage depicting different angles of the altercation.

But witnesses have said the police would not listen. The entire incident started a firestorm on social media, with many people calling for a protest. Residents have accused the RCIPS of bias and have expressed significant anger about the attitude of the older man toward the teenager, once again stirring up the growing community tensions between Caymanians and expatriates.

Walton has now said that the police are seeking the original footage of the incident that has been widely shared online. However, he stressed that “for any video to be legally admissible, its origin and authenticity must be verified. We urge anyone with original footage to submit it directly to the RCIPS.”

The commissioner said RCIPS officers are gathering evidence and statements from all parties involved to ensure a comprehensive investigation.

“While we appreciate the public’s concern, we urge everyone to allow the investigation to unfold without jumping to conclusions based on partial information,” Walton said in a statement issued over the weekend from his office.

“We recognise that emotions are high and that some members of the public have expressed concerns about fairness and justice in this matter. However, we want to assure the community that the RCIPS acts without bias and remains committed to upholding the rights of all individuals: victims, suspects, and witnesses alike.”

He said the arrest of the young driver was “made in accordance with the law and followed a careful assessment of the available evidence”. He said that regardless of age, background or public perception, “our primary duty is to uphold justice, protect the rights of all involved, and ensure that due process is followed”.

Walton said the police don’t take arrests lightly, especially when juveniles are involved.

“Every arrest is based on evidence and legal grounds. In this case, the officers acted within the law based on the information that was readily available to them at the time and followed the appropriate procedures. We ask for the public’s cooperation to ensure the investigation proceeds without disruption,” he said.

“The RCIPS remains committed to serving and protecting our community. We ask for the public’s trust as we carry out our duty. We will provide updates as appropriate. We urge the community to remain calm, avoid spreading unverified information, and work with the police to ensure a lawful resolution to this matter,” Walton added.

He said anyone with relevant information regarding the incident is encouraged to come forward and assist in ensuring that justice is served.

Witnesses and those with relevant video evidence are asked to submit their information to the police in person at the Bodden Town Police Station to Inspector Kevin Bogle, who is in charge of policing in the Eastern Districts and is leading his investigation, which is being overseen by Superintendent Richard Barrow. Alternatively, witnesses can call the Bodden Town Station on 927-2220 or via the RCIPS website.