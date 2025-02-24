Teen’s arrest in road rage incident was lawful, says CoP
(CNS): Commissioner of Police Kurt Walton has defended officers who arrested a teenage driver last week after a road rage incident during rush hour traffic, even though eyewitnesses and video footage indicate the young man wasn’t the aggressor. Walton said that, based on evidence, the arrest was lawful and the matter is under active investigation. He added that police “are working diligently to ensure a thorough process” but that people should not jump to conclusions before they complete that investigation.
The altercation was caught on various dash-cams and phones, and the videos have been widely circulated online. They show how the incident turned violent when a 72-year-old man from North Side, who was driving a Tesla, threatened and cursed the younger driver before he pushed his way into his SUV and tried to strike him. The footage shows the young man acting in self-defence by restraining the older driver in a headlock.
The incident happened on Rex Crighton Blvd on 19 February, sometime before 6:00pm. The 17-year-old had merged into the traffic, causing people to break sharply. This enraged the older driver, who, in an angry response, left his car and approached the young man’s SUV accompanied by his wife, making threats and racial slurs.
During the ensuing scuffle, the older man received an injury to his face. As a result, the young man was arrested for ABH while the older man was merely warned of potential prosecution for common assault. At the time, several people told the officers that the older man had started the fight and had offered to show the police dash-cam footage depicting different angles of the altercation.
But witnesses have said the police would not listen. The entire incident started a firestorm on social media, with many people calling for a protest. Residents have accused the RCIPS of bias and have expressed significant anger about the attitude of the older man toward the teenager, once again stirring up the growing community tensions between Caymanians and expatriates.
Walton has now said that the police are seeking the original footage of the incident that has been widely shared online. However, he stressed that “for any video to be legally admissible, its origin and authenticity must be verified. We urge anyone with original footage to submit it directly to the RCIPS.”
The commissioner said RCIPS officers are gathering evidence and statements from all parties involved to ensure a comprehensive investigation.
“While we appreciate the public’s concern, we urge everyone to allow the investigation to unfold without jumping to conclusions based on partial information,” Walton said in a statement issued over the weekend from his office.
“We recognise that emotions are high and that some members of the public have expressed concerns about fairness and justice in this matter. However, we want to assure the community that the RCIPS acts without bias and remains committed to upholding the rights of all individuals: victims, suspects, and witnesses alike.”
He said the arrest of the young driver was “made in accordance with the law and followed a careful assessment of the available evidence”. He said that regardless of age, background or public perception, “our primary duty is to uphold justice, protect the rights of all involved, and ensure that due process is followed”.
Walton said the police don’t take arrests lightly, especially when juveniles are involved.
“Every arrest is based on evidence and legal grounds. In this case, the officers acted within the law based on the information that was readily available to them at the time and followed the appropriate procedures. We ask for the public’s cooperation to ensure the investigation proceeds without disruption,” he said.
“The RCIPS remains committed to serving and protecting our community. We ask for the public’s trust as we carry out our duty. We will provide updates as appropriate. We urge the community to remain calm, avoid spreading unverified information, and work with the police to ensure a lawful resolution to this matter,” Walton added.
He said anyone with relevant information regarding the incident is encouraged to come forward and assist in ensuring that justice is served.
Witnesses and those with relevant video evidence are asked to submit their information to the police in person at the Bodden Town Police Station to Inspector Kevin Bogle, who is in charge of policing in the Eastern Districts and is leading his investigation, which is being overseen by Superintendent Richard Barrow. Alternatively, witnesses can call the Bodden Town Station on 927-2220 or via the RCIPS website.
Walton needs to be replaced as top cop. His only concern is locking up young Caymanian for cannabis use and making sure no Caymanians can get gun license.
Of course it was lawful, otherwise he could file a lawsuit. The appropriate question is: “Was it the right thing to do”?
Can you say “yes” to that Commissioner?
from the time he was put in the position of commissioner have things improved under Kurt Waltons leadership.
No.
Cayman needs an internal affairs division to investigate and arrest the dirty cops that arrest victims of assault.
They have PSU… yawn. Next.
It would appear that rule of self defense only apply to one set people and not the other. In regards to this commissioner defending the unlawful acts against this 17yr old boy by one his Jamaican officers despite empirical evidence of the victim innocence speaks volumes about the state of our justice system and its fairness .Two recent matters before the courts where their enormous influence and power over our justice system doesn’t bode well for these islands native population. The reality is the perception was already there and has been present for sometime now but to see it blatantly displayed in this instance or situation only proves and reenforces and substantiates that perception to become now belief that it exist. This erode confidence and trust in our law enforcement institutions.That is something everybody should be concerned about.
Money talks, BS walks! Welcome to Hell 🙂
caymaians this is only the start. soon gov’t will buy the massive piece of land off the queens HWY which will be turned into a indian reservation for Caymanians while the foreigners rule the main land.
‘Serving and protecting our community’
Did I read that right?
Shame on the Police Commissioner! This young man was sitting in his car and video clearly shows he was attacked. The young man deserves an apology and he should sue the hell out of the police and the American man with a short fuse who exemplifies road rage! Right is right and this young man did nothing wrong!
So would have been the arrest of John John, twice.
The police here really don’t know the law. In training they are basically told to arrest everyone and “let the judge sort it out”. This kind of mentality ruins lives. The teenager should not have been arrested…period.
And since when is common assault not at arrestable offence? The police are now told that if they go to a domestic violence complaint, they need to arrest someone…what if it’s just common assault? Any person in those circumstances, that they think are the culprit, will be arrested. LOL, there is no logic in the crap the RCIPS are spouting.
I really don’t understand why the police must arrest so many people at all. If the person is unlikely to continue the offence, there is no evidence to gather from their body or clothes and you can identify them then there is no need to arrest unless the crime is very serious and/or they are an obvious flight risk. Do as is done in civilized countries and issue them a notice to appear in court in two months’ time…when they do not a warrant is issued.
Some of my clients get arrested and must return to Fairbanks every 4-6 weeks for 6 months just to learn they are not being charged. This system is extremely punitive and wasteful of everyone’s time and money.
Law enforcement on this island needs a total revamp. We are in the top ten of jurisdictions with the highest number of cops per capita and one of the highest incarceration rates per capita…I thought we lived in paradise? I’m sure the irony will be lost one many…
Wait until a domestic doesn’t result in an arrest, and something far worse happens, then you’d change your tune.
Luckily, this is a democracy. So, lawmakers can be elected and have things change, if it’s generally agreed on. Less luckily, it’s the Cayman democracy, in which idiots run amok. Note, I’m not suggesting that the US or UK is any better.
who broke the law?…who first put hands on the other person?
who inflicted injuries on who?
i’ve seen too much bad driving by young caymanians to believe in the fairy tale that the youngster did nothing wrong….
I wonder what the RCIPS’ response would have been if it was a young woman in the car rather than a male.
Well, insulting the modesty of a woman is arrestable, so wonder no more!
There are none so blind as those who choose not to see.
the police is doing what it was always created to do, protect the wealthy from the every day public.
where or what is the outcome of seymour investigation concerning the botched blood test?
RCIPS not see nuttin
The arrest was lawful as the CoP stated. What I don’t agree with is, is the one sided approach with the arrest. The same witnesses that they’re asking to come forward and assist with this case will no doubt provide the same footage if they captured it themselves. That video would’ve shown them who the aggressor was. From the time you someone personal space and lay a finger on them, that’s assault. The young man did what anyone would’ve done to protect themself. Larry only did what he after he “sized up” the young man. He could see he wasn’t about any violence but in the moment, the young man what I would’ve expected my child to do in that “fight or fright” moment. Whilst I don’t promote violence, I’m standing in the young man’s corner with this one.
I hope the young driver reads this comment. You have a big brother here.
We need to treat each other a little more gently. The rat race and pressure of daily life can sometimes makes us lose perspective.
You mean the armchair commentators and legal experts were mistaken?
Shocked, I tell you!
People need to realise that policing doesn’t rely on ‘feels’. The only issue here is why the other person was not arrested – however, since he can still be prosecuted, it’s kind of a moot point.
Does this mean that any of us, when attacked, have no right to defend ourselves?
Why is there no explanation of how the arrest was lawful? Just continuing to say it was lawful does nothing to calm people, explain the law that makes this action/this road rage attack lawful! If in fact the law does protect the perpetrator, the bully, the aggressor, then perhaps the law needs to be changed!!
You realise that the penal code, all revisions, and cayman traffic law are all readily available? Take a read, then form an understanding.
Something being lawful does not mean that it is right. The law can (and needs to) change. Remember, the Nazi’s were lawful, too.
The fact is, if this was Walton’s child, or the child of the arresting officer, this situation would have never gotten to this point. Furthermore, if this was a black man breaking into the vehicle and assaulting the Caymanian *child*, he absolutely would have been arrested on the scene, and to pretend differently does not help move our society forward.
You need any more pearls to clutch?
Nazis? You really need to take stock of what you’re typing before hitting submit.
When are the police ever going to accept that an arrest was unlawful…..they’ll never to it and this kind of cover up means they don’t hold any of their own accountable either.
You wrong !only the Caymanian officers are subjected to police law and standing orders.