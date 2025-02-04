Suspect charged with two high-value burglaries

(CNS): A 43-year-old man from George Town was arrested on Wednesday, 29 January, and has since been charged with burglary in connection with two recent break-ins at commercial premises in George Town. The first burglary happened on 26 January at an electronic store on Crewe Road, where multiple electronic items, including mobile phones, were stolen. The second took place three days later at Rocky’s Diamonds on North Church Street, where multiple pieces of jewellery were stolen.

The man was also charged with drug offences, including possession of cocaine. He appeared in court on Monday, 3 February, when he was remanded in custody. He is scheduled to return on 18 February.

The police have not yet charged anyone in connection with a second break-in on 26 January at an electronics store in George Town. The police reported that goods worth more than CI$20,000, including gaming consoles, firesticks and drones, were taken from a store on Eastern Avenue.