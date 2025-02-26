Suspect arrested for restaurant daylight robbery

(CNS): Police have arrested a 28-year-old man from North Side on suspicion of robbery in connection with the hold-up at the Latin Taste restaurant in broad daylight on Friday in George Town. The RCIPS said that officers found the suspect on Shedden Road in George Town on Sunday afternoon near a commercial property close to Friday’s robbery. When he was stopped, he was searched by the police, who found an imitation firearm as well as a quantity of ganja on him.

As a result, he was arrested on suspicion of robbery, possession of an imitation firearm with intent to commit a crime, possession of ganja, consumption of ganja, and being in charge of a vehicle whilst under the influence of alcohol. He is currently in custody pending further investigations.

The robber, who had his face covered during the incident, was caught on CCTV outside the restaurant clearly carrying a machete, which he had brandished as he demanded cash from the staff. He then fled the location with an undisclosed sum of money, heading down Mary Street on foot.