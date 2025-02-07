Supermarket drops plastic bags but no sign of wider ban

Foster’s Countryside

(CNS): More than seven months after the government’s last indication that it was still working on a single-use plastic ban, first raised by the then PPM coalition some seven years ago, Foster’s Supermarket has made a decision to get rid of plastic bags from all its stores and is selling reusable bags at 25¢ instead. Hurley’s is also dropping back on plastic bags by giving out free paper bags or reusable bags for a price, though it still has plastic available on rainy days. Kirk Market has not yet introduced a ban but charges for its plastic bags as well as its range of reusables.

Most of the supermarkets are also rejecting Styrofoam food containers and plastic containers and offering greener compostable materials instead.

Meanwhile, the government is still dragging its feet on its long-promised ban. CNS contacted the sustainability ministry this week about the plastic ban — as we did last year in October. We did not get a response then, nor have we had a response this week.

In June last year, almost five years since the previous administration formed a committee to look at a ban on single-use plastic, eight items, including single-use plastic bags, were listed in drafting instructions to amend the customs law. However, there is still no sign of the amended legislation.

In the meantime, an increasing number of businesses are dropping single-use plastics, though it is by no means widespread. If Cayman is to reduce the huge amount of plastic waste it produces, the ban is needed.

Foster’s said it had made the decision as part of its commitment to sustainability and stopped selling plastic bags on Thursday, 6 February, at the registers at all its locations.

“At Foster’s, we’ve had to heavily reflect on what our environmental stewardship should ultimately represent to the community,” said Managing Director Woody Foster. “By removing the single-use bags at the registers, we have re-committed ourselves to the belief that collectively, these steps — no matter how small — contribute towards a meaningful impact that we are crafting with, and for, our customers, one bag at a time.”

Alongside the reusable value-priced 25¢ bag, the supermarket will also offer a higher-capacity reusable ‘cooler bag’ for chilled items, which costs a few dollars.

The supermarket said its accumulative reduction of plastic by replacing plastic items with eco-friendly options would reduce the store’s overall plastic waste that goes to the landfill, protect marine life, and preserve the natural beauty of the Cayman Islands.

Foster said that the business aims to phase out all single-use plastics across its stores, wherever possible, by the end of 2025. He said meaningful change requires a collective effort, even if they appear difficult to adopt initially. By choosing reusable bags and consciously reusing, customers play a pivotal role in reducing plastic waste and engendering a culture of sustainability within the community.

Foster’s is also compacting and recycling cardboard, reducing plastic wrapping for pallets using solar power and has partnered with Beacon Farms to recycle non-protein food waste, cardboard packaging, and pallets into over 30,000lbs of compost.

Proceeds from the sale of the new reusable bags will contribute towards community-based initiatives, charities, sustainability drives, and other campaigns designed to supplant an age of plastic with one of renewal, Foster’s stated.