Suckoo returns to PPM for another bid in Newlands

Alva Suckoo (left) and PPM Leader Joey Hew

(CNS): Alva Suckoo, the deputy leader of the opposition during the 2017-2021 parliament, has returned to the PPM team as a full member as he makes another bid for the Newlands seat he lost to Wayne Panton in the 2021 election while running on the PPM’s Alliance platform as an independent. This time, Suckoo, who has run on various platforms throughout his political career, has joined the party, hoping to repeat his success in 2017 when he ran as an independent and beat Panton.

