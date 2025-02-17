Stolen motorbikes and jet ski found in West Bay

Honda Motorbike recovered in West Bay

Jet ski recovered in West Bay

(CNS): As part of its ongoing proactive fight against crime, police found a stolen jet ski and two motorcycles at the government’s affordable housing site in West Bay last Wednesday. District and community police officers were conducting an ongoing disruption patrol strategy in targeted areas of the West Bay community, including Apple Blossom, off Captains Joe and Osbert Road, when they had cause to visit a residential address in this area.

During an extensive search of the property, they found the two motorbikes and the jet ski hidden at the rear of the property.

It was established that one of the motorbikes, a black Honda, had been stolen the previous night, and the jet ski had been stolen from a tour company. Both have now been returned to their respective owners.

West Bay Station officers thanked the community for their support with these disruption patrols. They are encouraging anyone with information about suspicious or criminal activity in their neighbourhood to contact 911 or the West Bay Station at 949-3999.