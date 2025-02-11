Stolen motorbike found during hot-spot patrols

Stolen motorbike recovered by the police in West Bay

(CNS): West Bay police carried out a number of disruption patrols targeting key areas and hot spots across the district on Tuesday and Wednesday last week. One of the results was the discovery of a stolen motorbike during a search of an undisclosed property. The theft had been reported to the police on an earlier date, police said.

At Seven Mile Public Beach, officers on foot patrol arrested a 20-year-old man for dealing ganja and other drug offences. In the Public Beach carpark, two tickets were issued for failure to comply with traffic signs or signals, and two tickets were issued for parking in disabled parking spaces.

Officers carried out high visibility patrols at known hotspot areas within Birch Tree Hill, Boatswain Bay, Mary Mollie Hydes Rd and King Road.

The RCIPS thanked the West Bay community for supporting their efforts by voicing their concerns to officers to help inform ongoing patrol strategies.