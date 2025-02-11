Stolen motorbike found during hot-spot patrols
(CNS): West Bay police carried out a number of disruption patrols targeting key areas and hot spots across the district on Tuesday and Wednesday last week. One of the results was the discovery of a stolen motorbike during a search of an undisclosed property. The theft had been reported to the police on an earlier date, police said.
At Seven Mile Public Beach, officers on foot patrol arrested a 20-year-old man for dealing ganja and other drug offences. In the Public Beach carpark, two tickets were issued for failure to comply with traffic signs or signals, and two tickets were issued for parking in disabled parking spaces.
Officers carried out high visibility patrols at known hotspot areas within Birch Tree Hill, Boatswain Bay, Mary Mollie Hydes Rd and King Road.
The RCIPS thanked the West Bay community for supporting their efforts by voicing their concerns to officers to help inform ongoing patrol strategies.
Riff Raff strikes again!
This is probably the same piece of shit that tried to steal my bike. Since there’s no places left to buy with secure storage that costs less than a gazillion dollars, I have to park my bike outside.
The pricks broke the steering lock and tried to hotwire the ignition. All of the repair costs are on me as I can’t get covered for theft.
I wish for nothing but the worst in life for people who steal the vehicles of others.
As for GPS trackers? they can be defeated, and why the hell should I need to pay to subscribe to just keep my things safe, on top of the locks and chains I already need.
Scum.
Trackers and virtually any form of defense can be defeated, but not as easily as you evidently were.
Thieves broke my chain and steering lock also, but the second they took the bike out the yard my geofence alarm went off and I got it back immediately. Literally followed a good distance behind watching it on the app with 911 on speaker.
Good luck though bobo – i get ya frustration fully.
Put a gps tracker in your stuff people, it’s 2025