Six Cuban migrants arrive in East End
(CNS): The Customs and Border Control Service (CBC) confirmed that a boat carrying six migrants, understood to be Cubans, entered Cayman waters in East End around 9am on Tuesday, 11 February. CBC said it responded promptly to the reports, and all of the individuals were located and taken into custody. The six migrants are being processed in accordance with established CBC protocols, officials said.
Category: Local News
The orange gorilla can advise on how to handle the new unexpected arrivals.
The Cayman Islands staffs and equips a full-time Coast Guard, RCIPS Joint Marine Unit, and an Aerial Response Unit with two late model EC145 state-of-the-art helicopters. The Cayman Islands Coast Guard is responsible for maritime security, maritime enforcement of local laws and international laws in Cayman Islands waters, and compliance with conventions regarding safety at sea and pollution prevention. Those responsibilities begin 12 miles from Grand Cayman’s shores, not just within the reef at East End, and after landfall. How are there any visitors making this type landfall given these responsibilities and resources? Perhaps Commander Robert Scotland could comment.