Sir Alden exits parliament with a warning

House Speaker Sir Alden McLaughlin (photo supplied)

(CNS): After 25 years representing the people of George Town and Red Bay, Speaker Sir Alden McLaughlin said Thursday that he was leaving politics satisfied he had finally achieved the last element of Cayman’s constitutional reform, referring to a motion to modernise Standing Orders (the rule book governing parliamentary procedures and conventions) that was supported by the House.

However, the retiring MP also issued a warning about the dismantling of the parliamentary system with the experiment of independents and said it now faced “the experiment of the inexperienced”, which would “invite disaster”.