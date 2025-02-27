Series of earthquakes and aftershocks shake region
(CNS): A series of earthquakes, ranging from magnitude 4.2 to 7.6, have been shaking the Western Caribbean this month. Several of them, including the 7.6 quake recorded on 9 February, were within 150 miles southwest of George Town, and there have been more than a dozen aftershocks in our area this month.
Hazard Management Cayman Islands is urging residents to remain vigilant and if there are more earthquakes to follow the safety tips of ‘drop, cover, and hold’, and stay clear of windows and tall furniture.
Those outside during an earthquake should move to an open area away from buildings, power lines, and trees, though always remain aware of sink holes and to be prepared for the possibility of a tsunami.
The tsunami risk to the Caribbean, and by extension the Cayman Islands, is not very well defined and work continues to understand that risk. However, the HCMI has warned that the threat remains real. While the plates and faults around Cayman have been sliding side by side recently, which is unlikely to cause a tsunami, a convergent quake is possible and more likely to cause a surge.
Many Cayman Islands residents dismiss the threat of a tsunami because of the depth of the surrounding water, but HMCI Director Danielle Coleman has stressed that they can happen here. After the quake on 9 February, she said that while the threat is low, it’s still possible, and residents should remain aware and prepared for the natural hazards that we face in this region.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
For more details on these stories, watch now on our YouTube channel:
Category: Science & Nature
The 7.6 (later downgraded by USGS to 6.9 still a huge temblor) was unique, and the swarm of aftershocks.
That said, the southern Caribbean plate is nearly always active. I like that; little stress relievers, instead of building up for the big one. I suggest for the interested to go to earthquakes.usgs.gov and subscribe to your level of notification. If you do so, I suggest you set the level to 5.0 and above, or you won’t be able to delete them quickly enough.
While you are at it, might as well go to http://www.tsunami.gov and subscribe to tsunami alerts. I think it is a low probability that the solid rock seafloor southwest, south and southeast of us would produce the slippage necessary for a tsunami, but what do I know.
When the island is rockin’, don’t come a knockin’
I hope Jay and Felisiana are reading this as Felisiana is head of the CERT for North Side and did not follow protocol when the island was under a tsunami threat. They were at a fundraising event down by the North Side dock that is right on the sea and did not stop the event.
Having family members in so many capacities within the district brings accountability into question.
Doesn’t matter who it is if you are incompetent then you need to be replaced.
Sorry for the Cold Hard Truth!
Earth sure is shaking in many ways in Cayman!
The biggest hazard we face is HMCI.