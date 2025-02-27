Series of earthquakes and aftershocks shake region

USGS (United States Geological Survey) graphic of the 9 February earthquake

(CNS): A series of earthquakes, ranging from magnitude 4.2 to 7.6, have been shaking the Western Caribbean this month. Several of them, including the 7.6 quake recorded on 9 February, were within 150 miles southwest of George Town, and there have been more than a dozen aftershocks in our area this month.

Hazard Management Cayman Islands is urging residents to remain vigilant and if there are more earthquakes to follow the safety tips of ‘drop, cover, and hold’, and stay clear of windows and tall furniture.

Those outside during an earthquake should move to an open area away from buildings, power lines, and trees, though always remain aware of sink holes and to be prepared for the possibility of a tsunami.

The tsunami risk to the Caribbean, and by extension the Cayman Islands, is not very well defined and work continues to understand that risk. However, the HCMI has warned that the threat remains real. While the plates and faults around Cayman have been sliding side by side recently, which is unlikely to cause a tsunami, a convergent quake is possible and more likely to cause a surge.

Many Cayman Islands residents dismiss the threat of a tsunami because of the depth of the surrounding water, but HMCI Director Danielle Coleman has stressed that they can happen here. After the quake on 9 February, she said that while the threat is low, it’s still possible, and residents should remain aware and prepared for the natural hazards that we face in this region.

For more details on these stories, watch now on our YouTube channel: