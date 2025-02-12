Second food delivery driver attacked by robbers
(CNS): Police are urging delivery drivers to exercise caution after another food delivery man was assaulted and robbed on Saturday night in Windsor Park, George Town, around 9pm. As the driver was dropping off food at a residence, he was approached by two men with dogs. He was assaulted and attacked by the dogs but managed to escape and call for help. The robbers made off on foot in an unknown direction.
The Department of Agriculture was called, and DoA officers found and retrieved one of the dogs involved.
This incident follows a similar one that happened last month, where a driver was injured and robbed in the Marina Drive area of Red Bay. The police are urging delivery drivers to take precautions for their own safety, including being aware of their surroundings and carrying a light in dark areas, and if a location doesn’t appear safe, they should call the customer and let them know that they are there.
The police also advised delivery drivers not to carry a lot of cash and to encourage cashless services from customers. Drivers should ensure their phones are always charged and programmed to call 911 while locked.
This latest robbery and the one on 29 January are being investigated by the Criminal Investigations Department. Anyone with information is asked to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Cayman Crime Stoppers website.
This needs to be addressed right away. This is not how we are supposed to be, and we can’t keep letting these little thugs get away with these crimes and feel its dismissible!
Riff Raff robberies
Clean your crap up Caymaniankind!
Many years later and still no improvment in education and law enforcement.