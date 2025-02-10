Scott: Real disaster will be following same old path

Dan Scott (from social media)

(CNS): Dan Scott, the leader of the Cayman Islands National Party who is hoping to be the Cayman Islands’ next premier, has hit back at former premier Sir Alden McLaughlin, who issued a warning last Thursday that electing politically inexperienced leaders and MPs in April would spell disaster for Cayman. Scott told CNS that the real disaster would be to continue down the same path.

Neither Scott nor any of his CINP Team have ever held elected office, but he said, “Experience alone, as we have seen, does not guarantee good governance. What matters most is vision, integrity and the willingness to take bold, necessary steps to secure a prosperous and sustainable future for all Caymanian citizens.”

